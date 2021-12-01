As we move indoors due to the weather, please be mindful to wear masks when gathering in crowds, keep air circulating and wash your hands often. Serve health promoting snacks and meals, please.
Q I have been hearing the term “ultra-processed food” and it sounds like it is bad for you, but I really don’t know what they are talking about. Please explain. — RK, Winterville
A I was surprised to see the term “minimally processed” on our frozen turkey this year. Obviously, food makers think consumers want to know how their food is handled or made. Although nutritionists promote eating fresh foods, in as close to its natural state as possible, please know that “processed” is not a bad word.
Foods that are canned, frozen or dried are processed. Especially in today’s world that means healthy processed food is affordable. But you need to be mindful of how much “ultra-processed food” you choose to eat (although don’t confuse that with UHT, a heat process that keeps dairy foods safe for longer periods of time without refrigeration). Selena Wallace, a senior ECU dietetic student will explain.
When walking down grocery aisles, are you able to determine which foods are in their natural or processed form? It may be very simple to spot natural foods, such as fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and fish and nuts in shells. Natural foods can be defined as food items that are in their whole state and have not undergone any processing to change the nutrient content, appearance, quality or shelf life.
When we see words such as “preservatives” or “fortified” on food labels, it may sound confusing. However, minimally processed foods are typically healthy options. Processed foods are any foods that have undergone any processing to change their appearance, quality, texture, or nutrient content through cooking, chopping, the addition of preservatives, nutrient enrichment, or fortification techniques to add nutrients. The end goal of processing foods is for shelf life — which may result in less food waste — convenience, to provide nutrients like iodine, Vitamins D and A that are low in many diets, and to lower costs for consumers.
Don’t be deterred from purchasing those foods. The Medical Food Pantry at ECU and Vidant provides only healthy foods — and canned foods are among those given. While some processed foods should be consumed less frequently than others, not all processed foods deliver the same level of vitamins, minerals and nutrients. There is no rule that says healthy diets cannot include processed foods, like packaged meats, canned vegetables, and simple bread.
So where should we draw the line when it comes to processed foods? Some foods are now called “ultra-processed.” What does the term mean exactly, and are these foods bad for you?
Ultra-processed foods undergo processing methods, like the addition of color, sugars and salts that may add calories but no other nutritional value. Ultra-processed foods might also have partially hydrogenated oils — the kind of fat you would want to limit in your healthy diet.
So, you won’t be surprised to learn that ultra-processed foods include fast food, soda, chips, snack cakes, some cereals, and some ice cream products. In fact, these foods are thought by many experts to contribute to the obesity epidemic in America. Ultra-processed foods often promote inflammation and should be eaten only in limited amounts by people with inflammatory diseases like IBS, diverticular disease, diabetes and obesity.
Ultra-processed foods often are highly palatable — even “craveable.” Not surprisingly, these foods are often heavily marketed. They typically have less nutritional value for you than that some minimally processed foods do like those fortified or enriched with folic acid, iron, and other vitamins and minerals. Think about the difference between a cereal like Cheerios and a more highly processed cereal like Froot Loops. Though Froot Loops is fortified with iron and vitamin D, it is still lower in dietary fiber and loaded with added sugar compared with Cheerios. which is a whole-grain cereal with low amounts of added sugar.
There is a new NOVA system that groups foods into four classifications from unprocessed to ultra-processed that can guide your choices. For example, group 1 includes minimally processed foods such as fruits, vegetables, poultry and fish, whereas group 4 includes ultra-processed foods such as soft drinks, candy, chips, hot dogs, selected ice cream products and fast food.
A practical way to classify these foods at home is to look for substances that you rarely use in your kitchen like protein isolates, gluten, casein, whey protein, flavor enhancers color additives and emulsifiers. If you see these items in the ingredient list, you may want to look at the Nutrition Facts label carefully to see what the nutritional value is.
While researching this topic I found a unique online database called OpenFoodFacts.org. It started in Paris but now includes products from around the world. The developers are trying to provide transparency about what is in our food.
They score the nutritional value of food products using a European Nutri-score. If this intrigues you, you might look and let us know what you think. I know Dr. Kolasa will be trying to learn more about this resource.