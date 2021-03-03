Help keep yourself healthy to reduce your risks for COVID-19 infection — be physically active. Join medical students and Dr. Cassandra Bradby from the Emergency Medicine Department on Saturday at Lake Laupus for “Walk with a Doc” at 9 a.m.

Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.