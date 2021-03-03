Q I always enjoy National Nutrition Month. What’s this year’s theme? JC, Winterville
A Brandon Stroud, a senior ECU dietetics student wants to tell you about celebrating “with a more balanced and colorful plate.” We are proud that Brandon is a student liaison with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. He is responsible for bringing communications from the academy and leading nutrition activities with his fellow dietetic students on campus and in the community. Here is what he wants you to know.
Nutrient-rich diets decrease the risk for diet-related chronic illnesses such as heart disease, stroke, hypertension, type-2 diabetes, obesity and cancer. Fruits and vegetables are also an excellent source of fiber that has been shown to lower the risk of heart disease and obesity. They also provide key vitamins and minerals that are essential to your many bodily processes.
Fruits and vegetables are nutrient-dense vs. energy-dense, meaning you can fill up on them consuming fewer calories overall. That makes eating fruits and vegetables helpful for weight loss and weight management. Healthy eating for most of us means decreasing the number of processed foods while increasing the number of fruits, vegetables and whole grains we eat.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics also recommends several diets that have lots of fruits and vegetables: DASH, Mediterranean, Vegetarian and the MIND diet. If you follow them you will consume nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, vegetables, legumes and lean proteins and limit or avoid altogether high-calorie foods with little nutritional value.
Fewer than 1 in 10 Americans eat enough fruits and vegetables in their diets. Do you get enough? Targets for fruit and vegetable consumption are set in The Dietary Guidelines for Americans that were released recently. The guidelines suggest a target of 2½ cups per day for vegetables and 2 cups per day of fruits for adults. If you don’t want to measure, then just make half your plate fruits and vegetables.
Vegetable consumption should include starchy vegetables such as lentils and beans, red and orange vegetables, and green vegetables. Different colored vegetables and fruits have different nutrient profiles. That is why having a colorful plate is an essential part of a healthy diet.
Increasing fruit and vegetable consumption does not have to be boring, bland or expensive. There is a common misconception that consuming the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables is very expensive. However, there are many affordable ways to eat fruits and vegetables. These include planning before you shop, choosing low-cost recipes and using canned or frozen vegetables and fruits.
Canned fruits and vegetables can be rinsed to reduce sodium or syrups. Frozen vegetables are picked and frozen at their peak ripeness and are nutrient-dense. Many people also prefer fresh vegetables, and the Leroy James Farmer’s Market is an excellent place to shop and purchase fruits and vegetables from local farmers. The market is located at 4560 County Home Road in Greenville and is open now from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. What is most important is to get more fruits and vegetables on your plate however you purchase your produce!
There are many ways to mix colorful fruits and vegetables into dishes: you can add additional vegetables to casseroles or in a stir fry of broccoli, green, red and yellow peppers, and onions. Some other examples for vegetable dishes could be stews and soups with green beans, spinach salads with green zucchini, red tomatoes, sandwiches/wraps with lettuce or cucumbers and even pizza, which could be topped with carrots, black olives, mushrooms and other vegetables you enjoy.
For easy and healthy snacking on the go, chop and bag fresh vegetables to have ready to grab and go. Cut up preferred veggies and choose a fun dip like ranch or hummus or have fruits with yogurt, chocolate or peanut butter! Some examples of different colored fruits to add to your diet could be purple plums to your smoothies, blueberries to your oatmeal, strawberries in your yogurt, green apples in an apple pie, and oranges, pineapples and watermelon in a fruit salad.
However you get your fruits and veggies, add more to your plate to support optimal nutrition and health and celebrate National Nutrition Month!