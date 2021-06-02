It’s starting to feel more like pre-COVID days but the pandemic is not over. Please eat healthy, be physically active, stay hydrated and wear your face coverings when indoors or close to folks outside—even if you are fully vaccinated. You will see me following these recommendations from experts.
Q I read that taking probiotics may improve my child’s eczema. Can you tell me more? RK. Greenville
A I asked Megan Freeze, a fourth-year Brody medical student interested in dermatology to tell you more. Here is what she learned.
Eczema is a growing problem for many children worldwide. Eczema is a medical condition where the skin develops rough, inflamed patches with blisters that become itchy and bleed. It affects all races. It looks red in lighter skin tones and brown, purple, gray or ashen in darker skin tones. There are various types of eczema including contact dermatitis as in a poison ivy reaction; seborrheic dermatitis, like a flaky “cradle cap” in infants; and atopic dermatitis, as in inflamed sometimes peeling or cracked skin — to name a few.
Atopic dermatitis is the most common form of eczema. It often develops with the first 6-12 months of life but can develop later in childhood. It is commonly referred to as just “eczema” by both physicians and the public and in this article. It is caused primarily by the breakdown of the skin as a barrier to the outside world and the inappropriate response of the immune system to allergens in the environment. The itching can affect a child’s quality of sleep and the other symptoms affect appearance. It is a common skin condition affecting up to 1 out of every 5 of children worldwide. Though it often appears in infancy, it can persist into adulthood. Chances are good that you know someone, or have a child of your own, with this condition. There is no cure for this condition, but there are lotions, ointments, and creams available. Scientists and physicians continue to look for other treatments, especially when the condition is severe.
The influence of the digestive tract on other systems of the body, including the immune system and skin is an emerging area of research. Researchers have found that bacteria levels in the intestines are different in children with eczema than in those without eczema. Some researchers have proposed that probiotics may be a solution to correcting those levels. Some scientists believe that a healthier digestive system would create a stronger immune system and, hopefully, improve children’s eczema symptoms.
Probiotics play an important role in the body’s immune system. They are living microorganisms that, when ingested in adequate amounts, can have a positive effect on the health of the digestive tract and other systems in the body. They reduce the ability of illness-causing bacteria to adhere to the digestive tract, produce vitamins such as vitamin K and folate, stimulate antibody production to fight off harmful bacteria, and many other benefits that are still being studied. Examples of these helpful probiotics include Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium bacteria. These can be found in dietary supplements or foods such as yogurt, sauerkraut, buttermilk, kimchi, tempeh, pickles and kombucha.
Until recently, individual studies have not observed enough children to provide a clear answer; therefore, most dermatologists and pediatricians have not recommended probiotics to improve eczema symptoms.
It’s most likely that the amount of probiotic needed can only be delivered consistently through a dietary supplement and not food. For general health benefits from a probiotic, the dose needs to be at least 1 billion CFU. Larger doses are recommended if you are trying to prevent or treat a condition. So, are there adverse effects from ingesting probiotics? Overall probiotics are considered safe for most people. Some people report some nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
Should you give your child probiotics to treat their eczema? The research gives little evidence to recommend it as a treatment for eczema. It is my opinion that parents can consider introducing a probiotic food to their child’s diet, such as yogurt, that may or may not improve eczema symptoms but may offer other health benefits. Look for one with between 3-50 billion colony-forming units (CFU) per dose. Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium bacteria show the most promise; although, the ideal dosing and strains of bacteria have not yet been established for eczema.
Parents, especially those who have a child with a compromised immune system, should discuss the risks and benefits of taking any dietary supplement with their pediatrician.