Q My kids are still at home and I need help thinking about how to care for their nutritional needs. What tips do you have? MG, Greenville
A Amber Gautam and Sydney Hendricks are fourth year Brody medical students who spent time with Drs. David Collier and Suzanne Lazorick, and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) Natalie Taft at ECU’s Healthy Weight Research and Treatment Center. They have suggestions for you.
Learning from home can be challenging for parents with new roles and responsibilities — including lunch, snacks, recess previously handled by school — while still doing their own work. Here is some guidance on helping virtual learners maintain great nutrition and activity habits, and ways to create structure that may reduce some burden on parents.
Just like school, create a daily meal and snack schedule to support structured eating habits. This strategy is just as useful during other times kids aren’t in school. Have a plan that includes healthy meals and snacks evenly spaced throughout the day. Clearly communicate the healthy eating plan — perhaps in writing — so that kids, teens and other caregivers know the plan.
Give the kids and teens options between equally healthy choices and include their favorite foods to ensure they feel they are a part of the plan. Be consistent from day to day and from caregiver to caregiver to imprint these routines and make them habits. Ultimately structure and routine are comforting for all.
If parents, grandparents and caregivers are noticing a change in kids’ and teens’ eating habits, like increased snacking or meal skipping they are not alone. Boredom, increased access to food while at home, lack of structure, increased hunger associated with meal skipping — especially breakfast — and emotional eating may contribute to increased intake of higher calorie, nutrient-poor foods, large portions and frequent snacking. To keep students on track nutritionally, we recommend a few key things:
- Breakfast daily. This can prevent overeating later, and while adults can skip breakfast if they manage their hunger, there have been lots of studies to show that kids who eat breakfast perform academically better!
- Include several food groups. This makes meals and snacks most satisfying. Aim for items from protein, dairy, carbohydrates (whole grain if possible), fruits and vegetables groups. A good rule of thumb for correct portions is the size of the eater’s palm for protein. Use the size of the eater’s fist for portions of carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables.
- Plan wisely for meals and snacks by including “pit stops” to fuel up about every three hours to get ahead of hunger. Pair a veggie or fruit or grain with a protein or dairy. For example, an apple (fruit) paired with peanut butter (protein).
Decrease temptations by keeping high sugar, fried, heavily processed snacks and foods out of the home. It does not mean these are totally off the menu — instead, plan for occasional trips out for single servings of these foods. Enjoy Halloween or other holiday sweets in moderation — spread out over time.
- Limit sugary beverages like soda, juice, sports drinks. It’s OK to drink a sugar-free option. Replace juice with a whole piece of fruit.
Enjoy meals together as a family. This is a fantastic time for parents to role-model healthy eating. Try new vegetables at dinner. Keep it mindful by eating at the table without distractions like the TV or screens.
- Save money. Eating healthy at home without convenience or fast foods, serving balanced meals with the right portions to reduce waste can cost less. Check out the Handouts & Materials section of the Pediatric Healthy Weight website at https://www.ecu.edu/cs-dhs/pedsweightcenter.
Keeping an active lifestyle may take some work during a pandemic! Break up online classes with fresh air and scheduled activity times. Here are some free resources for you to use to stay active:
- Cosmic Kids Yoga (YouTube): Classes for everyone and all activity levels ranging from five minutes to a full hour. Many are themed, like Frozen and Moana, and will be perfect for your kids.
- Go Noodle: Great variety of no-equipment-needed videos that are appropriate for elementary and middle school, and many of the workouts are set up like games. This site has options for families who are primarily Spanish speaking.
- Stand Up Kids: This is better for teenagers and young adults. It provides videos that break down common exercises to the very basics, like how to do squats and pushups.
- Hyvee Kids Fit: This website has “movement break” videos, which are perfect to give kids breaks during their online learning. They focus on being inclusive of all abilities. They have a free daily video at 9 a.m. that is led by a certified youth fitness specialist on their Facebook page (must have a Facebook account to watch).
Finally, create a healthy sleeping pattern by trying to keep devices out of the bedroom at a scheduled time. Use “night mode” to decrease blue lights. Avoid sleeping in on days off.
Need more help? Talk with your child’s MD or RDN.