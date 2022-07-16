It was a Davy-Crockett-at-the-Alamo level of desperation. Only one guy besides the house band showed up for open mic. And he had just run out of songs. And there was still time to fill up before the house band could sober up enough to stagger back to the stage.
So he did what only desperate people do: he started telling jokes. Standup: the last hope of the hopeless.
“OK, everybody likes to have a test on English grammar, right?” (As the audience boos, he ducks the rotten produce thrown at him.) “So here’s the test: what’s the difference between an independent clause and a dependent clause?” (Pause for responses from the audience that did not materialize. Silence …) “OK, an independent clause is a complete sentence that can stand by itself. A dependent clause is … the part of a divorce settlement that tells you how much child support you have to pay.” (The women boo, the men cheer.)
“Actually I’m a very fearful person, I’m scared of just about everything. Oddly enough, this has helped me become an expert on punctuation. I have just half the guts that most other people have. Because of that, I am an expert on semicolons.”
“I hate it when I spill food on my clothes. People look at my mouth and say, ‘How could you miss anything that big? It’s like trying to throw a basketball into the Grand Canyon … and it rims out.’”
“If my parents had known anything about birth control, my sister would be an only child, and so would I.”
“A lot of people are familiar with the Constitution and documents like that which protect our freedoms. But not many people know about the document that defends the rights of distillers to make whiskey and the rights of drinkers to enjoy. This is called the Corn-stituion.”
“I respect people of all different faiths or of no faith at all, if that’s what works for you. But I do have my favorites. And I have to say, my most favorite religion is dyslexic agnostics. I just love to hear them debate whether or not there really is a dog.”
“I went to a hamburger joint the other day; I won’t say which one because it was the worst hamburger I have ever had. It was full of gristle and bone and everything else. So I asked one of the employees, this is supposed to be 100 percent beef; why is it so hard to eat? And they told me, 100 percent beef means they used 100 percent of the cow, bones, horns, gristle, everything.”
“How many pennies are in circulation in the United States? Would you believe there are 150 billion pennies floating around out there. And because there are so many pennies, that’s why they are called common cents.”
“When I was single, there was this woman I really liked, but I didn’t know how to approach her. So finally, I just said to her ‘Come and lie with me, love.’ And she said, ‘Certainly. I will come and lie with you because you are so, so good-looking … OK, now you tell a lie.’”
“I got a buy-one-get-one coupon the other day and it was really worth a lot of money. But still, it didn’t do me any good, because I can’t afford even one Mercedes.”
“It’s funny how you remember things the way you want to remember them. I was talking to an old girlfriend (because I don’t have any young girlfriends) and I said, ‘Remember how you used to tell me that I am devilishly handsome? Her response? ‘I didn’t say you’re devilishly handsome. I said you look like hell.’ Well, you say po-tay-to, I say po-tah-to.”
A voice rang out from the audience: “Your jokes suck! Go back to singing!”
So he smiled, picked up his guitar, and went back to the beginning of his playlist. It was the only way he could get people to actually ask him to play.