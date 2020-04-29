Q Please, can you encourage your readers to eat healthy, but more importantly as we go through a staged re-opening, to continue to wash their hands, practice social distancing, don’t touch their face and wear a mask in public. AB, Greenville
A Absolutely. I will add to your list, don’t be fooled by scam artists. No diet, food or dietary supplement can prevent or cure the novel coronavirus disease.
Dear readers: I don’t know how many of you are like me — old enough to remember when there were no Nutrition Facts labels on food. It was hard to find out if the food and drinks you were consuming was healthy or not. That information became available in the late 1960s when the label first was required on packaged goods. The label has finally been updated to reflect the information we as consumers need. Hannah Mills, a senior ECU dietetic student who will be working toward becoming a physician assistant wants to answer some of the question we have been asked about the new labels you are seeing.
Eating is a daily activity, but how much do you truly know about the food or beverage you are consuming? A study of shoppers in five groceries found that most rarely use food labels at the point of purchase. They also found that most of the consumers they talked with did not understand all information on food labels. Are you like those shoppers?
The Nutrition Facts label offers detailed information about the nutrient content of a food or beverage you select. It makes it easy for you to compare, for example, the calories, protein, fat and important vitamins in minerals found in several different kinds of yogurt. Nutrition Fact labels are required by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on most packaged foods and beverages. You will also find them on posters in the fresh produce department and the fish and meat departments.
The nutrition labels include information about item serving sizes, number of calories, nutrient amount and the percentage a serving has of the recommended daily value of nutrients. Daily values generally reflect the amount of nutrients an adult needs every day. More about that later.
Regulations passed several years ago are finally taking effect. Packaged food must reflect scientific information, including the link between diet and chronic disease such as heart disease or diabetes. The top section of the label has the serving information. It includes both the number of servings per container as the size of serving most American eat. For example, a serving of ice cream used to be defined as ½ cup. But most people eat 2/3 cup, so the calories, fat and the other nutrients listed are for 2/3 cup.
The second section of the label is the calorie section. Calories provide a measure of energy you will get from a specific serving size of what you are consuming. Consider if you are eating the amount listed or more or less to determine how many calories you are actually taking in. If there were 280 calories in one serving of lasagna and you ate four servings, you would consume 1,120 calories.
For certain food or beverage products that are larger than one single serving but could be consumed in one sitting, such as a 24-ounce bottle of soda, “dual column” labels are now also required. The dual columns include serving sizes and calorie amount for per serving and per package.
The third section of the label is for nutrients. This nutrient section includes information on key nutrients that impact your health including cholesterol, dietary fat, sodium, carbohydrates, proteins and certain vitamins and minerals. The nutrient section helps you look for foods that contain more of the nutrients you need in your diet, as well as those you would want to limit in your diet.
The nutrients most of us need more of are dietary fiber, vitamin D, calcium, iron and potassium. Those most of us need less of are saturated fat, sodium and added sugars. Some other nutrients may also need to be limited for those with chronic diseases. For example, people with diabetes usually have a limit on how much carbohydrate they should eat.
Each nutrient is listed in reference amount, typically grams, milligrams or micrograms, but also listed as a percent of daily value. A rule of thumb that helps you know if a food or beverage has high or low levels of your daily need is that any number less than five is low and any above 20 is a high.
You need to know if your daily calorie prescription. If it’s 2,000, then these percentages are perfect for you. If your need is higher, then you need more of these nutrients. If your calorie needs are lower, you needs less.
As you select your food and beverages you wish to consume, having general knowledge of a nutrient label can help you with making better decision for a healthy diet and lifestyle.