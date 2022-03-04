Living to begin a seventh decade is my good fortune and privilege. I have resolved to keep repeating that to myself whenever faced with the challenges of completing the next big milestone.
My fortune eventually will wear out, however, and leave me standing at that door to the great beyond. Based on personal history, there’s a decent chance I’ll end up walking through the wrong door — which might be good or bad.
At just about every stage of life, I have had a propensity for entering rooms in which I do not belong. The first instance I can remember was on my first day of school in Albemarle, North Carolina.
After walking me into the building, my older sister pointed me toward my classroom and disappeared into hers. I stepped through the door to which I thought she had pointed and encountered a gang of rowdy second-graders.
Slow on the uptake, I made the same mistake the very next day, causing the gang of 7s to laugh themselves silly.
I would like to say that by college I was better at showing up in the right class. But I once tried to convince a professor that he had printed the wrong days on the syllabus he had just handed out. I actually made the argument twice — and with great confidence — before realizing that I had come on the wrong day.
Among my worst wrong-door experiences was visiting the restroom at a chain restaurant in Greenville, North Carolina. The facilities there were on opposite sides from those in the otherwise identical establishment I had known in Johnson City, Tennessee.
I was safely inside a stall when female voices triggered the realization of my horrific mistake. When I stepped out, ready to fess up and apologize, the last woman (thank God they were only handwashing) was opening the door to exit.
She even held the door for me without so much as glancing behind. I only wish I had then bought a lottery ticket. That kind of luck just doesn’t happen.
I did not get off so easy this week while having what I will refer to as some old-man medical tests at a large health care facility. The nice lady who processed my paperwork for the ultrasound procedure I was to undergo directed me to take the elevator down one floor.
“When you get down there, turn left and left again,” she said. “Then go to the end of the hall and you can’t miss it. There’s a sign that says ‘ultrasound.’”
Her two left turns, I would later discover, were supposed to start after the immediate left leaving the elevator.
The sign and the word were precisely where I understood her to say they would be. She said nothing, however, about the word being under the letters “OBGYN,” which stands for absolutely nothing related to the reason for my being there.
I was at the wrong door, of course. But the directions seemed so correct that I assumed there must be some kind of dual-service agreement at play. I walked through the door and handed over my paperwork — along with the tiny sliver of dignity I had left at that point.
I eventually made it through the correct door. And the test results ranged from probable to conclusive: It’s probably not a tumor and I’m definitely not pregnant.