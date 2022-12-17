A new Meredith Poll out last month should be a wake-up call for North Carolina’s health insurance industry and our state legislators and regulators who oversee how our health insurers operate.

Here in North Carolina, our rates of denied health insurance claims are higher than the national average. If this was not already a concern, let’s consider the dissatisfaction of North Carolinians who report issues with out-of-pocket spending, undergoing procedures that ultimately were not covered by insurance, and having to go through what they feel to be an unnecessary amount of paperwork to pursue denied insurance claims. The overall sentiment, as highlighted by Meredith’s survey, is that health insurers don’t have North Carolinians’ best interests in mind.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.