A new Meredith Poll out last month should be a wake-up call for North Carolina’s health insurance industry and our state legislators and regulators who oversee how our health insurers operate.
Here in North Carolina, our rates of denied health insurance claims are higher than the national average. If this was not already a concern, let’s consider the dissatisfaction of North Carolinians who report issues with out-of-pocket spending, undergoing procedures that ultimately were not covered by insurance, and having to go through what they feel to be an unnecessary amount of paperwork to pursue denied insurance claims. The overall sentiment, as highlighted by Meredith’s survey, is that health insurers don’t have North Carolinians’ best interests in mind.
Health insurance is a major financial investment. Without it, many North Carolinians would be in an immeasurable amount of medical debt, unable to receive life-saving care or prescriptions for chronic conditions. During a health emergency, the last thing North Carolinians should be worried about is whether their health insurance will work for them.
What the results of this latest poll tell me is that we need health insurers to start acting with patients in mind. For this to happen, maybe we need more competition in the state, as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina currently dominates the market.
The General Assembly should investigate these issues involving health insurance during this coming legislative session.
Bill Brown
Greenville
No apology needed
To the editor, I can’t believe you apologized to the LGBTQ community for an expression of indifference. I thought you believed in freedom of speech and expression. I didn’t read the comment made, but I defend the writer to express their opinion, just as I defend the LGBTQ’s right to their expressions and lifestyles.
By the way, why don’t you apologize to Christians for Dewey Funkhouser calling them “Bible thumpers” and Republicans “racists and liars”? He needs to look in the mirror — he should search President Biden’s record on civil rights and integration. He was a dear friend of the Klansman Sen. Robert Byrd.
Birds of a feather flock together. Don’t be a hypocrite.
M.C. “Bear” Baldree
Ayden
Twittergate
One of the world’s largest social media platforms, Twitter, is releasing information that exposes censorship of conservatives and a few Democrats. It’s a national story, but the mainstream media, including The Daily Reflector, WNCT, WITN and WCTI do not want their viewers and readers to have that information.
We all know that journalists and reporters are mostly liberal-minded, but one would think the editor and TV anchors would sense some obligation to cover national political stories that shine the light on censorship, which is undeniable.
Truth in preference to fiction used to be the mission of our local paper. Now, it’s copy and paste from mainstream media stories, while the editors and TV stations ignore stories that do not fit their left agenda.
One can only imagine the headlines and lead stories if the conservatives were the ones being exposed and Democrats were being censored.