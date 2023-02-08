lib campbell

I love light. I have twinkle lights all over the yard and keep lights burning inside and outside most of the time. When I look around at the lamps we have, I realize they tell a story of the life Tom and I have lived together for nearly 58 years.

The first lamp of our marriage was an oak candle lamp that sat on the bedside table in our first home. It lit many a conversation in bedrooms from Wilson to Raleigh. For the past 30 years, it has sat on a table on the front porch of our river house. She has weathered hurricanes and nor’easters and gone through several lampshades. She needs a little tender loving care right now, but she waits in the garage for her next night on.