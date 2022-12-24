Q We had to throw away some sliced turkey from the deli because of a listeria recall. We had used some of it to make sandwiches, but fortunately no one in the family got sick. What is listeria? What happens when someone gets sick from it?

A Listeria is a bacterium that causes a serious foodborne illness known as listeriosis. About 1,600 people get sick from listeria infection each year, and about 260 of them die.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.