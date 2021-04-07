Be active. Walk with a Doc is 9 a.m. Saturday. Meet at Lake Laupus by ECU’s Brody Building for a brief talk from Dr. Amanda Higginson, ECU Department of Pediatrics, and walk with students and other health care professionals. Face coverings required.

Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.