Q I have been slow to believe that COVID is any worse than a bad flu. You probably have written about what dietary supplements and foods to eat, but could you repeat, please? I wasn’t paying attention. GK, Greenville
A It’s never too late to wear your face covering — over both your mouth and nose, stay 6 feet apart, wash your hands often, be physically active and eat and drink healthy. If your doctor or registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) has recommended you take a dietary supplement, take it at the dose they recommended. If you eat and drink less than 1,500 calories a day, it’s pretty difficult to get all the nutrients you need, so taking an affordable multiple vitamin-mineral supplement might ensure that you are meeting your vitamin and mineral needs. If your calorie budget is higher, you should be able to get all the nutrients you need from your meals and snacks.
Be careful when you see the words, “Boost your immunity with ….” People who use that phrase either are trying to sell you a supplement, an expensive juice drink or something else you don’t need, or they are trying to grab your attention. It is a good idea to eat foods rich in vitamins, A, C, E, beta carotene and zinc to ensure your blood levels are adequate enough so your body will function optimally. I like to encourage people to follow the DASH, Mediterranean or MIND eating approaches.
That means, eat lots of produce (fresh, frozen, canned, dried) and smaller amounts of animal foods. You don’t have to cut out red meat, just eat fewer than five servings a week. Eat at least one serving of fish and two servings of poultry and several servings of beans.
Snack on about an ounce of nuts throughout the day. Try to eat foods close to their natural state — or avoid highly processed and junk foods and sweets. And if you are so inclined, enjoy one serving of beer, wine or spirits each day.
The committee developing the 2020-25 Dietary Guidelines for Americans discussed some of their recommendations recently. They confirmed that keeping your saturated fat intake low is still an important strategy for lowering your risk for heart disease. (I will report on the new guidelines when they are issued later this fall). And perhaps most importantly, be conscious of portion sizes so you don’t gain excess weight during the quarantine (or forever, for that matter).
If you are overweight, it’s a good time to reduce the calories you are taking in or increase your physical activity to start a slow and steady weight loss. Having the disease of obesity puts a person at a higher risk for high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, knee and hip pain, memory loss — and it now appears COVID-19 — than those who don’t have those conditions.
The gyms are closed, so it’s a good time to explore other ways to be active. Pick a cool time to walk outdoors if you have a safe place and catch some vitamin D while you walk. Last fall, one of our dietetics students shared the news of a research report that it takes between 4,400 and 7,500 steps to meet your physical activity needs.
A recent study suggests, that if you can, walk at a speed of at least 100 steps per minute. That translates into 44 to 75 minutes of walking over the course of the day.
If there is no safe place or too hot to walk, march in place inside your home. I like to tell the students about a patient we had at ECU Family Medicine some years ago who was housebound and watched a lot of TV. He got off the couch during each commercial and marched in place. He lost just about 100 pounds in a year!
Or, you might check out the physical activity videos at www.VidantWellness.com. Over the years, hundreds — maybe thousands — of patients and readers of this column have told me, “I know what to do, I just don’t do it.”
Make a COVID resolution to “Do It.”