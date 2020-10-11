This morning I said “I love you” to a guy.
Which is something I don’t usually do. I grew up in a culture that was homophobic enough to discourage you even from saying that to your own dad. And it also seemed hard for dads to say to their sons back then. I know it was for my dad. I have one kid, a daughter, and perhaps the “I love you” comes a little easier for fathers with female progeny. So I don’t know how I would do with expressing love to a son. Which is just as well, I had no one to teach me how to do it.
Anyway, he said it first, the “I love you,” so he should get the credit for being open-minded beyond our upbringing. It would have felt rude or at least awkward not to say it back to him. But I really meant it. I love that guy.
Ironically, a big part of that love is based on the fact that we both loved the same woman. But that didn’t cause the competitive rivalry that you might expect. We never vied with each other for her attention. She and I could have gone out together from time to time, I guess, but we didn’t share the same interests, so we didn’t.
And, while it’s true that I had known her longer than he had, he knew her far, far better. Because I am merely her brother. But the man who loved the same woman that I loved, that man was married to her ... God rest her soul.
Their marriage made us friends, her passing made us close friends. It’s ironic that if we had met in other circumstances, we might not have gotten along so well. His politics are very different from mine; he is astonished that anyone would vote the way I do, and I am equally astonished at him. So we just don’t talk about politics ... and as a result, we remain friends. At least we both have the good sense to be Alabama fans. During football season, we rejoice together or we curse the referees together, whichever is appropriate.
The Bible says, some say, that the shedding of blood is necessary for reconciliation. But I never realized how personal that could be until I got older and older and went to funeral after funeral. Until I saw how sometimes only in grief do people put aside their differences and embrace in shared pain. And so, two very different people, my brother in law and myself, were brought even closer together by the woman we loved.
He might protest to my saying that we loved her. He loves her still, enough, perhaps, to object to how we use the past tense when speaking of the departed. Sometimes I think he’s just biding his time while he waits until he can see her again. I miss her too, but I’m a bit like the old song that says, “Everybody wants to go to heaven, but nobody wants to die.” If you’re getting together a tour group to go right now, well, I’m happy to wait and catch a later bus.
But even though I’m not in a hurry to investigate the world to come, at least one thing in this world has changed:
I’m no longer afraid to say it to a man: I love you.