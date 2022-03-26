BYH to the person complaining about not having a Trader Joe’s, Home Goods, P.F. Chang, etc. These places require a minimum mean salary of $50K or higher before they will even consider setting up shop in a city. Greenville’s mean salary is $40K. There is quite a bit of poverty here. So let’s concentrate on getting more businesses with better salaries and current businesses lifting salaries, and the rest will come. I am longing to see decent shopping here and get rid of that eyesore people call a mall. It will not happen overnight.
BYH senators. If you are in a public forum and do not have a relevant comment or question, you look much more intelligent keeping your mouth shut versus asking a stupid question.
Bless the heart of the grammarian. I love the grammar lesson. Now here’s another one. People are splitting their infinitives left and right. Is it OK now to do that when it wasn’t OK when I was growing up? To run is an infinitive. To quickly run is a split infinitive. To run quickly is the correct way to say it. Am I right?
Bless the heart of the person that does not understand how private business works. The city does not decide when and where to open a Trader Joe’s, Macy’s, etc. If you want one, pony up the cash and take the risk. I would suggest you study up a bit on how business works first, though.
BYH, at my funeral, take the bouquet off my coffin and throw it into the crowd to see who’s next.
BYH to the staff at the new cancer center at Vidant. I was there for a bone marrow biopsy. A huge shout out to Jordan, RN (Hoosier, Bobby Knight fan), Brie, PA-C, Jimmy (the meds bartender and Tar Heel fan) and Dr. Thomas. They made me feel welcome, did a great job and how refreshing to be treated so nicely. These days, customers elsewhere are required to appreciate the staff. These staff members were awesome.
BMH. Wonder why the energy companies have over 4,600 drilling permits awaiting approval by Biden’s Energy Department? The Biden Administration established additional regulations upon taking power. One such regulation requires that the oil/gas company provide data stating the estimated impact of the new well on worldwide global warming prior to approval. Why not add impact on world peace? Solution: never vote for any Democrat at any level!
BYH Pitt County. I like the idea of “Keep Pitt Green.” Could you also launch “Keep Pitt Clean?” I’m so tired of seeing all the litter along our roads and highways. Never have I ever seen anyone receive a ticket for littering.
BMH, sometimes I have to remind myself that the jail time just isn’t worth it.
