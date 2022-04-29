We have been living in our new house for three years, and one of the first things guests notice walking in is that the place still is not finished. Trim needs touching up and doors remain unpainted.
I finally painted the utility room — doors and all. That way, those who enter through that enameled chamber do not immediately sense that most of our doors are yet uncoated.
Early on, I did painstakingly apply two layers to the doors that open to the back porch. They looked really great for about a week. Use up the sample jar of paint first, I reasoned. Sample paint, it turns out, is for color testing only and not formulated for durability.
You’d think they might have printed that on the jar somewhere, but no. I had to find out from my dog, Max. “That paint is no good — you do realize that, right?” he seemed to ask before demonstrating with his paw how easily sample paint peels.
Also a work lacking progress is the wall decorating. Other than my giant bullfighter poster — which looks awesome — the living room walls remain unadorned. My wife, Sharon, and I are still not sure about what kinds of imagery might best accent the matador motif.
One thing we have agreed on, however, is that we will not use word art, whether framed and hanging or stenciled directly onto the drywall. We can feel “Grateful, Thankful and Blessed” without having those words painted in giant letters behind the sofa.
There is a room in our house, however, where I was thinking we might bend our no-wall-words rule: The toilet room in the master bath. It’s long and narrow but with large, blank walls.
As a more private canvas, the toilet room would be fine for witty phrases in flowing fonts, I thought. I looked it up, and just like most of my original ideas, that one was anything but.
Please remain seated for the entire performance.
No job is finished until the paperwork is done.
Wash your hands, you filthy animal.
And those are the clean ones.
We do have a wonderful old piece that’s perfect for a toilet room. A print from my single years, it depicts what my father used to call “taking a country.”
Titled “Traditions,” the scene is from a snapshot of some gameday University of Tennessee football fans who for years answered the call of nature by visiting the same convenient tree somewhere between Bristol and Knoxville.
After adorning our bathroom in the old house, the print now hangs, at Sharon’s insistence, in the barn — which might also be called the Island of Misfit Art. I must admit that in addition to its bathroom-art quality, “Traditions” makes a great no-bathroom piece.
The barn doubles as a gathering place. It lacks plumbing, but there is a convenient tree nearby. I will hang “Traditions” above the door and under the word “Restroom” in neon. Perfect.
Oh, right. First I will finish painting the doors.