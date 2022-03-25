With the cost of gasoline off the charts, it’s a good time for doing something extra with the road time to get more bang for the bucks. Like learning to play the harmonica.
So far, I’m a natural. After one free online lesson and two days on the road, I’m blowing a little ditty I like to call “Freight Train Blues.” I’ve learned how to hold the instrument, blow scales, and make it sound like a train.
I’m supposed to practice the train part for 10 days. I think I might be ready to move ahead already.
The harmonica is one of those deceptive little instruments that tricks your mind into thinking it’s easy to play. That’s why every person has at least one of them lying around.
We have three or four. I bought them all at Cracker Barrel restaurants somewhere between eastern North Carolina and northwestern Ohio.
I handed them out during road trips thinking maybe one of the kids would start there and develop into a multi-instrument musical genius. But it’s difficult to allow a kid to master the harmonica in the backseat of a minivan on a family vacation.
“You can have it back when we get there” is the first turn in a harmonica’s trip to the junk drawer — which is where I found the one that I’m learning on now.
I’m not sure why it has occurred to me to finally get serious about playing a harmonica. It could be that I was inspired during a recent concert in Greeneville, Tennessee, featuring the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
Lead singer Jeff Hanna introduced Jimmie Fadden as a rare musician who can play drums and harmonica at the same time. Fadden is indeed one of the most influential harmonica players in the world, having added his distinctively Dirt Band accents to a lot of other people’s recordings.
The band’s iconic collaboration album, “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” is prominent on my playlist. I hear Fadden’s harp work a lot during the hour commute to and from work.
Having made the drive for more than six years, my only regret is that I didn’t think of using it to learn the harmonica before now.
The absolute best way to become proficient at playing any musical instrument is alone. All alone. So alone that not even the dog can complain. When I told my wife, Sharon, that I was finally getting down to business on the harmonica, all she said was, “Wonderful.”
Using that single word and a sideways glare, she managed to also ask, “This isn’t going to be like when you decided to take up the clawhammer banjo is it?”
Of course it’s not. This time she won’t have to hear me practicing until I’ve logged enough miles to impress her. Blowing a harmonica and driving at the same time is one thing. You would need both hands and one window rolled down to do that with a banjo.
Then again, if Jimmie Fadden can drive a drum kit and a harmonica without the benefit of cruise control or an automatic transmission, who knows?