In 1998, I drove across the country and back again with my friend Paul Lockhart. Our mutual friend Gus Baldau, from the old neighborhood in Johnson City, was living in California and wanted to move a car from his mother’s home out to his home in Escondido.
This wasn’t just any old car. It was a kit car — a replica of a 1927 Bugatti Type B-35 — that Gus had built with his dad in the 1970s on a Volkswagen chassis. The original was an open-wheel, two-seater race car. We used to sneak out the replica and drive it around town when Gus’ parents were away.
The two-week cross-country trip happened one year into my owning a 1997 Ford F-250 heavy-duty pickup. I had to talk Gus into letting us do it. Before our departure, he flew into town so he could wrap the car inside a protective cocoon using carpet padding and duct tape.
He mostly wanted to protect against my and Paul’s backing it off the U-Haul trailer and taking joyrides along the way.
This summer marks the 25th anniversary of that trip. I’ve been thinking about how different it would be if we were to do it again, only without pulling a car during the first leg this time. I might have to beef up a few of the mechanics, but I still have the pickup.
The first time around we used a road atlas and mostly stuck to interstates. The one not driving was navigating and making sure we were on schedule to arrive at the next state park on time to set up camp.
I recently read about a group of teenagers who decided to ditch their smartphones and social media. They use only flip phones. More power to them.
Avoiding social media is easy for me, but I’m not sure I could do without my smartphone at this point. It does just about everything for me now except feed the dog. The dog still tells me when to do that.
Five years ago, I still left home without my phone quite often and managed to survive the workday. If I were to leave the house without it now — which never happens — I likely would turn around and go back.
My idea for an anniversary cross-country trip would be to do it the same way we did it a quarter of a century ago. Well, almost the same way. I would want to stay off the interstates as much as possible this time. That would mean taking a different route and seeing a lot of things we hadn’t seen before.
Most important, I’d want to do it without a smartphone or internet of any kind. A flip phone would be needed since pay phones are pretty much extinct.
Maybe a trip like that happens only once in a lifetime. But if we were to do it again, I have an idea that even if we exceeded the speed limit the entire way, the trip would seem longer. I think I’d like that.
Another good thing about my old truck: The cassette player still works. We would just need to round up some cassette tapes.