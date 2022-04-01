Staying late at work one night this week — and knowing that that would mean missing supper at home — I went to the office fridge for my go-to after-hours supplement: cinnamon-raisin toast with cinnamon-flavored cream cheese spread.
Two slices with a fresh cup of coffee will make you forget all about supper.
After 45 years of paying into the Social Security system, I have compiled quite a lot of after-hours workplace-snacking experiences. There was the time during my very first job, as a bag boy, when a snowstorm prevented the night-stock crew from coming in. Two of us agreed to stay all night to mop the store and stock the specials.
After the work was done, the entire store became our break room, and the deli our break room fridge.
A year later I was washing dishes at the Holiday Inn. Staying behind after closing was part of the job. I often snagged a slice of pie on my way out as a reward for being the one-man mop-up crew.
Working the evening shift at my first newspaper job, I didn’t have the luxury of patronizing a break room because there wasn’t one. I had my own little fridge in my office, but that was it. At the next newspaper job, there was a fabulous employee lounge always stocked with coffee.
I have wonderful after-hours memories of visiting that room. Sharon would sometimes bring dinner and the kids and we would picnic in there. The girls liked to scream down the long hallway to hear it echo. Fortunately, the people who worked on that floor were always long gone.
The newspaper was sold, and the free coffee went away. Also gone was the dish of candy that the publisher’s secretary kept on her desk. That candy dish sustained me during many late nights alone in the newsroom finishing a column.
Working late doesn’t happen as often as it used to, and it’s not nearly as much fun when it does. The office suite I work in has its own break room with a fridge that, as far as I can tell, has never been cleaned. Maybe one night I’ll stay late with a bottle of bleach and shock my coworkers.
During that recent extra-long shift, when I opened the fridge to retrieve the cream cheese spread, I discovered a sandwich I’d grabbed during a coffee run to Walmart — a month before.
At that moment, I recalled seeing an office email earlier in the week that included something about an abundance of homemade cabbage rolls and chocolate truffles in the second-floor break room fridge. The clear message had been that the goodies were intended for public consumption.
First, I had to find the email to make sure that I had not dozed at my desk and dreamed such a thing. Sure enough, the message was real — complete with a “Help yourself!” and a smiley face emoji.
It took a little investigating, but I located the second-floor break room. It was everything the smiley face emoji said it would be, and more.
If this person is half as consistent as the publisher’s secretary used to be, working late is about to make a comeback.