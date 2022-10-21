October visits to apple orchards in south Unicoi County, Tennessee, were routine for me during the 1990s when I covered news in that county for the Johnson City Press. Feature stories about apple crops were great for previewing the Unicoi County Apple Festival, which happens each October in Erwin.

My wife, Sharon, and I, along with my brother and some friends, were visiting a small farm in the area to watch sorghum being pressed and processed into syrup. That is a story for another time.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.