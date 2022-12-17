Posted jeans.jpg

A pair of bluejeans are being fashionably distressed for added value on a fence post along Possum Hollow Road in Gray, Tennessee.

 Contributed photo/Mark Rutledge

The scenery along familiar roads includes more detail when viewed from the passenger seat. The eye that’s free to wander sees more.

Take away the car and you can multiply the see-more effect by 10. Ditches and fence lines adjacent to the road have hidden treasures that people in passing cars are less likely to notice.

