Our little dog, Max, is 14 and no longer hears well enough to awake from his solitary slumber when someone walks into the house. I can, in fact, make several trips past his perch on the back of his favorite chair before his sniffer finally reveals my presence.
The boy never has a problem with our leaving him alone every weekday morning. But let us go through near-identical motions before a road trip, and he somehow knows.
He can always sense, for example, the difference between laundry being folded on the bed for putting into drawers and the same clothes being folded on the bed to be put into suitcases. It might be that the suitcase is a dead giveaway.
But Max knows the difference between my packing workout clothes into a bag before heading off to the office each morning and my packing a few more garments into the same bag for a trip out of town.
Lingering too long over an overnight bag will raise his suspicion. Pull out a suitcase, and the dog will launch into a full panic about being abandoned.
As we packed for our vacation earlier this month, he was in full panic mode. When that happens, he will rush an open door, jump into the vehicle being loaded and try his best to look like a neck pillow.
For some trips our plan all along is to take him with us, but he doesn’t know that. He actually believes that he can sometimes make himself look like a neck pillow for long enough that we will not turn around and bring him back home.
This last time, he did not pull it off. But to his pleasant surprise we had hired another human to stay with him. We paid our friend Becky to look after him, the outside cat, an indoor fish, and our house while we were gone.
Pet sitting has become a cottage industry for young people. My daughters have made good money doing it. And pet sitting most often is combined with house sitting, which gives the girls a welcome break from the confines of parental rules about staying out too late.
When I was a kid I earned a few dollars by feeding the dog next door while the neighbors’ were away. I don’t think they ever trusted me with a key to their house. But full-time pet sitting is the world we live in today and Max is happy to live in that world.
As we packed for a subsequent trip, he never went into panic mode or tried to rush the door. This was a brief getaway and we took him along. I finally motioned for him to come get in the car and he just stood there.
“I’m good,” he seemed to say. “Becky will be along soon. You guys have fun.”
We might have fallen too deeply into this dog-sitting culture. I expect that kind of attitude from the cat.