church_sign.jpg

A church sign on Boone Station Road between Gray and Boones Creek, Tennessee.

 Contributed photo/Mark Rutledge

As a newspaper reporter many years ago, I drove around rural East Tennessee taking pictures of church signs for a story about the often clever, inspirational or downright funny words posted by church staff. About 10 years later, someone published “The Great American Book of Church Signs.”

Now why didn’t I think of that?

