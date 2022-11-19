jasper

Jasper the cat, an eternal optimist, contemplates the possibility of someday being able to jump down onto the warm hood of his owner’s new car.

 Contributed Photo

Our cat, Jasper, might finally be in danger of finding himself on the negative side of his chief defender and primary caregiver who has championed his position in our family since kittenhood. It has to do with his cute-no-longer pawprints.

Less than a week ago, my wife and I were waiting at a traffic light in the van — now replaced with a newer automobile — when Sharon remarked that the car in front was being driven by a cat owner.


Mark Rutledge is a former editor with The Daily Reflector. Contact him at mrutledge@reflector.com.