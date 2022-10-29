Americans have become divided on germ-control measures, the approaching winter might again include high rates of COVID infection, and certain Pine-Sol products are said to possibly contain bacteria.
To quote Willie Nelson: “The world’s done gone crazy, and it seems to get worse every day…”
According to a story distributed by The Associated Press, the Clorox Company is recalling scented Pine-Sol multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The reason: They may contain bacteria that could be harmful to people with compromised immune systems.
This troubling news resulted from a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warning that the cleaning agents “may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water.”
This does not make sense to me. How can harmful bacteria actually live inside a bottle of Pine-Sol. Reading further into the story, it becomes clear that this is not the Pine-Sol used by your grandfather’s school custodian.
When I see the name Pine-Sol, I think of that germ-killing, nose-burning concentration of pine power that was used to clean the school cafeteria after some kid had become sick and cleared the tables. But this recall does not include the iconic janitorial favorite.
Among the millions of bottles being recalled are scented yellow, blue and purple liquids with names such as “Lemon Fresh, Sparkling Wave and Lavender Clean.” Still, one might think that bacteria would not be able to survive inside any bottle of cleaning liquid.
One would be wrong. I researched the question and found a 2019 article, published by McGill University’s Office for Science and Society, that says certain bacteria can actually eat cleaning products.
Despite everyone’s best efforts, the article said, “some bacteria will always be present. Specifically, the bacteria that are the most hardy, having survived many rounds of chemical and UV cleansings.”
This news has served to further solidify by resolve to never use soft-on-grime cleaning agents. Despite having apparently marketed the lighter side of Pine-Sol products to people with sensitive noses and delicate skin, the recall has not clouded my opinion of the Clorox Company.
I grew up with another company’s “White Tornado” TV commercials for Ajax All-Purpose Cleaner with ammonia. The message was that a cleanser that will truly provide sanitary surfaces and bathroom fixtures might require the use of a gas mask.
Therefore, my favorite cleaning product is the Clorox brand Tilex. When the warning label says that the product causes mild skin irritation and serious eye irritation, that’s my kind of cleaning compound. I never check into a hotel or rental home without a fresh bottle of Tilex. And I never leave one of those places with a foot fungus.
I’m not a chemist, or even an expert on household cleaning products. But I feel confident that the inside of any full bottle of Tilex will contain no living organisms.
If they ever do recall Tilex due to harmful bacteria living inside it, all of us might as well just go on and finish the chorus with Willie:
“…So come on back Jesus, and pick up John Wayne on the way.”