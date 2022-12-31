Geneva, N.Y.jpg

Geneva, New York, is a nice place to visit.

 Contributed photo/Mark Rutledge

Starting a new year provides the traditional opening for resolving to do better. The concept of time allows for new beginnings and the putting away of bad habits.

A bad habit of mine is putting off until the final hour the task of writing this weekly column. In my defense, whenever I do try to write ahead of a deadline, the juices refuse to flow. Still, I could try harder.

