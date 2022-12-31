Starting a new year provides the traditional opening for resolving to do better. The concept of time allows for new beginnings and the putting away of bad habits.
A bad habit of mine is putting off until the final hour the task of writing this weekly column. In my defense, whenever I do try to write ahead of a deadline, the juices refuse to flow. Still, I could try harder.
And I will do that during 2023, with inspiration from my late friend and fine poet, Bill Warren. Bill read my column from Sarasota, Florida, and began corresponding with me more than a decade ago.
He spoke often of his hometown, Geneva, New York. We vacationed near that city last summer in the Finger Lakes region. It was my first visit ever to that state.
The rolling hills and countryside are similar to East Tennessee’s. Roadside produce and firewood stands are mostly unattended and employ cash lockboxes for customers to use on the honor system. Passing motorists on side streets wave.
I made a point of driving over to Bill’s old stomping ground one day with my wife, Sharon. We wound up in a downtown antiques store.
“Are you familiar with Sam’s Bar and Grill,” I asked the man tending the store.
“Long gone,” he said, flatly.
I knew that. I was hoping for a fond recollection like the ones Bill used to share and write songs about.
Geneva is a nice place. I would have enjoyed it more had I gone there when Bill was still available to be a tour guide.
Speaking of putting things off, perhaps Bill’s thoughts on the subject can help others avoid that problem in the coming year. I offer one of Bill’s poems and a Happy New Year wish: May you always start early and beat the deadline, then get back to enjoying just wasting time.