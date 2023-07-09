Charge.jpg

The bedside charge cord is never safe when the kids come to visit.

 Contributed photo

Today’s kids will be able to tell their grandchildren about having actually had conversations with humans who once lived with no concept of a charge cord. These people were alive when anything that ran on electricity either had a battery or a wire. Never both.

I have developed a strong attachment to my mobile phone, which I’ve come to realize is anything but “wireless.” There are wireless periods, sure. But when the juice runs low, I need the wire and I need it now.

  

Mark Rutledge is a former newspaper reporter, editor and columnist now working in higher education marketing and communications. Contact him at mrutledge@reflector.com.