Long before there was a global pandemic to necessitate the wearing of face masks in public places, there were times when I secretly wanted to wear one anyway. If and when the threat of COVID-19 goes away, I might just keep the mask thing going.
Before this all started, there were those few people who wore surgical masks on airplanes and in other crowded places where many people share recirculated air. The assumption was that these were individuals with health conditions or compromised immune systems.
I saw one or two masked passengers last year during long flights across the country. I looked at their covered faces and thought, “I kind of wish everyone on the plane would do that.”
I have not flown during the pandemic, but I understand that my wish has come true. Mask wearing is now the rule and not the exception. In fact, the county where I reside, and most others around it, have mandated mask wearing in most places where people gather.
Despite the obvious goal of slowing the spread of the new coronavirus, there are side benefits to wearing a mask:
Fewer exchanges of pleasantries. I’m not suggesting that the occasional “Hi, how are you” between friends and acquaintances is bad. But everyone can relate to skipping the frozen food aisle to avoid a three-minute conversation that’s not on the grocery list.
With the mask, however, there’s an excellent chance you can stroll cleanly past that former neighbor without so much as a second glance. Even if both of you silently recognize the other, the masks provide social license to deny it.
Bad-breath filter. I normally carry around a stick or two of peppermint chewing gum, especially at work. I hate giving a conference-table presentation and wondering if it’s my coffee breath that caused that co-worker to lean back in his chair.
There are those moments when I might enjoy some social distance from my own mask, but I have not chewed gum since early March. I’m not alone. The confectionary industry is reporting overall declines in gum sales due to the pandemic.
Fewer common colds. This one’s a theory, I admit, but I have not suffered from the sniffles (knock on wood) in all of 2020. This might be due to more handwashing and social distancing, to be sure. But in addition to the daily COVID-19 tally, it would be interesting to see where we stand as a society on all other cold and flu transmissions.
My guess is that those numbers are way down. So why not do these things during every cold and flu season?
Public restrooms. Enough said.
As I write this, one of the country’s more popular retail outlets has announced that all shoppers must wear a mask inside its stores. I’m going to go out on a limb here and predict that there will be incidents of active resistance to that policy, despite the public health concerns.
I have a suggestion that might help to eliminate such opposition: Construct a temporary main entrance that routes everyone through the public restrooms.
Contact Mark Rutledge at mrutledge@reflector.com.