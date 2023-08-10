...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Spigelia flowers are tubular shaped, vaguely similar to honeysuckle, and generally point upright toward the sky.
Spigelia marilandica, the Indian pink, is a native wildflower found throughout the southeastern United States, particularly in higher elevations. It will grow successfully in the eastern part of the state under the proper care.
Spigelia flowers are tubular shaped, vaguely similar to honeysuckle, and generally point upright toward the sky.
Debbie Roos via N.C. Cooperative Extension
Spigelia marilandica, the Indian pink, is a native wildflower found throughout the southeastern United States, particularly in higher elevations. It will grow successfully in the eastern part of the state under the proper care.
Most of our well-known landscape plants with showy blooms grow best in full sun. Crape myrtles, roses and so many others thrive on every bit of the sun’s rays that they can absorb, fueling their floral display. Plants that grow well in the shade often seem limited or even entirely absent of these colorful blossoms, and shade-loving plants like hostas and ferns are thus more notable for their foliage. Gardeners who have shady landscapes might sometimes feel limited as to what they can grow if they have a desire for flowers.
That said, there are plants that will tolerate the shade and yet bloom like they’re in the sun. One of my favorite and often overlooked plants that fit this bill is Spigelia marilandica, the Indian pink. Spigelia is a native wildflower found throughout the southeastern United States, particularly in higher elevations. You may not see it growing naturally in many areas of Pitt County, but it is found throughout the mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee and can grow successfully in the eastern part of the state under the proper care.
Matthew Stevens is the County Extension Director and Horticulture Agent for North Carolina Cooperative Extension’s Pitt County Center. If you have questions about this article or gardening in general, please contact the Pitt County Extension Master Gardener Infoline on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon at 902-1705.