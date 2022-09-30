Allow me to tell you a few things about some members of the morning-glory family. There must be nearly 2,000 species in this family, and as native plants, they are distributed pretty much all over the world in temperate and tropical regions. Many of these species are viny, either climbing or crawling (sometimes both): the scientific name for this family is “Convolvulaceae,” which comes from Latin meaning “to twine” or “bind.” There are a lot of weeds in this family, and of course you all know about our beautiful garden morning-glories. You should know, too, that our beloved sweet potato (Ipomoea batatas) is a member of the morning-glory family.

There are actually two species dealt with as our Mystery “Plant.” Both have bright red flowers (corollas, that is, which are tubular and flared out at the end).

