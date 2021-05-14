In recognition of May as Mental Health Month, I wanted to highlight a topic that can be difficult to address with our loved ones, neighbors or others in the community.
Depression and stress are real challenges facing our farming communities. Our farmers, ranchers and growers face a diverse set of challenges on a daily basis; from low crop prices, high farm costs, changes in insurance, government policy and even mother nature herself — hurricanes, flooding, drought, etc.
Add to all of that the desire to keep an often generations-long business thriving and you may begin to understand the pressures of an agricultural life.
However, if I’ve learned anything from a life dedicated to the agricultural community, it’s that we are like diamonds; we bond together under pressure.
Although it’s true that we can be a proud and stubborn sort, it’s also true that the farming and rural communities are like no other. Times of stress are when we need that community and the support it provides the most.
So, how can you support loved ones, neighbors or others you care about who may be experiencing mental health challenges? Know the warning signs.
The American Farm Bureau Federation’s #FarmStateofMind program lists seven warning signs we can use to identify farmers who may be at risk:
1. Change in routines or social activities.
2. Decline in the care of domestic animals.
3. Increase in illness or other chronic conditions.
4. Increase in farm accidents.
5. Decline in appearance of the farmstead.
6. Decreased interest in activities or events.
7. Signs of stress in children including struggles with school.
Once you’ve identified the warning signs, it’s time to start the conversation and see how you can help. We can’t always wait for our loved ones to reach out, so simply reminding them of something they’ve said and expressing an interest can open the door to learning more about challenges they may be facing.
When they share their feelings, acknowledge what they’re going through and listen intently. Focus on offering encouragement, not necessarily solutions.
Then be sure to stay connected. Help them re-engage with their friends, family and community through continued support. That engagement can be a powerful influence on your loved ones and neighbors.
A coordinated effort with The North Carolina Agromedicine Institute, East Carolina University, NC Farm Bureau Foundation, Farm Credit and North Carolina Cooperative Extension also provide numerous resources on supporting your loved ones and neighbors through mental health challenges.
Visit any of these sites for more information and resources on managing mental health and stress:
- Farm Stress Resource Directory: www.ncagromedicine.org/pdf/farm-stress_resource_directory.pdf
Farm Stress Resources: www.ncagromedicine.org/pdf/Farm%20Stress%20Resources319.pdf
- Farmer to Farmer Peer Support: www.ncagromedicine.org/program-agriculturalstress.php
All of these resources and more can also be found at the N.C. Cooperative Extension – Pitt County Center office located at 403 Government Circle, Greenville, or by calling 902-1709. Our staff are available to assist you, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
N.C. Cooperative Extension is a strategic partnership of NC State Extension, The Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A&T State University, USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA), and local governments statewide.
Extension professionals in all 100 counties and with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians connect millions of North Carolinians with research-based information and technology from NC State and N.C. A&T. Educational programs specialize in agriculture, food and nutrition, 4-H youth development, community development and the environment. Find your local center at www.ces.ncsu.edu/local-county-center.