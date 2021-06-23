For over a year the pandemic has kept us from gathering and sitting down together for a big family-style meal. The simple act of sitting at a table and sharing food took away a valued part of mealtime. Now, with restrictions ease, we can get back to our shared food roots. What better way to start sharing again than to visit Ming Dynasty in the Rivergate Shopping Center off 10th Street, right beside Ollie’s and close to East Carolina University.
For the last 34 years, Ming Dynasty has provided residents of eastern North Carolina authentic food in a fine dining atmosphere without the fine dining price. The business specializes in Mandarin, Schezwan and Cantonese dishes as well as providing gluten-free, low-fat, peanut-free and vegetarian options. Owner Mary Yuen, chef de cuisine Steven Zhou and a courteous staff are serving up their homespun dishes in a quaint location. They recently remodeled the kitchen and dining room, which features booths and tables, the coolest mood lightening around, and plenty of room for large groups and the whole family. So let’s get ready to enjoy sharing a meal together again.
Ming’s menu is diverse and features classic dishes for any taste and mood, including all of the traditional fare like spring rolls and teriyaki chicken wings as appetizers to a variety of fried rice and lo mein, beef from Kung Pao to Hunan, pork options like sweet and sour, chicken in every variety, seafood, chef specials and hibachi items. They also serve a variety of chow mein and egg foo young dishes as well as a variety of low-calorie, low-fat and vegetarian options.
For my tasting, I wanted to feature items that would be perfect items to share with two to four people. I started with my favorite, the crab rangoon appetizer. They look like little fried wonton purses and are stuffed with cream cheese, scallions and imitation crab meat. The outside is crispy and buttery and the inside is sweet and luscious with a subtle hint of crab flavor. The appetizer comes with six, so just enough to share.
Another appetizer perfect for sharing and a healthy option is the steamed pork dumplings. The steamer basket comes out with a closed lid and a warm deep brown ginger dipping sauce. Open the top of the weaved bamboo basket and six steamed dumplings are nestled inside. The outside is soft with a nice chew and inside is a pork mixture made with cooked pork and onions. The flavor is delicate and the dipping sauce is bright with a nice ginger kick.
As for entrees, the first option is aptly named Happy Family, which is a land-meets-sea explosion of jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, roast pork, chicken, high-quality flank steak and sliced and cooked Chinese vegetables including broccoli, crinkle cut sweet carrots, Napa cabbage, tender snow peas, zucchini, and onion all in a rich chef’s special sauce. The deep brown glossy sauce is made with hoisin sauce, red wine, ginger, pepper and other spices. The entire dish has a rounded, deep flavor profile. I love that it had all the seafood and meat we all love, so why not add them all together to form one big happy family on a plate.
Let’s end our sharing dinner tour with a hibachi dish, because the hibachi menu is less than a year old and already has a huge following behind it. You can pick from chicken, shrimp, steak, or have a combination of your favorites served with rice and mixed vegetables.
I opted for another land-sea option, the chicken, shrimp and steak hibachi paired with grilled zucchini, onions, carrots and broccoli served with a healthy helping of fried rice, a sweet oriental sauce and the popular white sauce. Most everyone loves hibachi so it’s a perfect choice for sharing. It feeds all your taste buds at once and there is plenty for friends and family.
Hibachi basically means you cook meats on a special grill and all of the meats are juicy on the inside with a beautiful crust on the top layer like a pretty suntan. This is the first hibachi I have eaten that actually has large tender-sized chicken pieces, not strips like you see in most hibachi dishes. The shrimp were big, too, and the steak was top-grade rib-eye so it melted in your mouth.
It was a perfect meal from start to finish to share and welcome back sharing and enjoying family and food at the table once again.
Ming Dynasty offers take-out service daily, come sit at the bar, have a glass of beer or wine, or enjoy lunch or dinner in their dining room. Lunch hours are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-3 p.m. Sunday. Dinner hours are 4-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, or to place your to-go order, call 252-752-7111. You can also view their entire menu on their website, www.mingdynastygreenville.com.