In late fall after the leaves have fallen from most trees, passersby may wonder what are those bright green orbs floating high in the treetops throughout our neighborhoods.
As eastern North Carolinians know, these balls are our native mistletoe, a favorite plant in Christmas decorations. Read on to learn more from Extension Master Gardener volunteer, Joanne Kollar.
American mistletoe grows from New Jersey to Florida and west through Texas in deciduous trees. The dwarf mistletoe grows in the western U.S. and Mexico in certain western junipers and pines. Mistletoe is harvested commercially in New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma.
Native shrub
American mistletoe (Phoradendron leucarpum) is a native evergreen shrub with greenish branches that grows as a parasite on tree limbs. Its vibrant green branches and leaves make it look very much alive in winter when many other shrubs are bare.
Its inconspicuous yellow flowers and white berries are loved by birds, butterflies and other pollinators. However, the berries are poisonous to humans, cats, dogs and horses, but only if eaten in large quantities.
The mistletoe berry is very sticky, and thanks to the birds, either through their droppings or the wiping of their beaks on branches, the seeds stick and spread through the treetops.
Mistletoe has a long history in folklore. In a Norse legend, Balder, the son of Frigga, the goddess of love, is killed by an arrow fashioned from a mistletoe sprig. Frigga’s tears fell on the mistletoe and turned into white berries.
She decreed that mistletoe should never cause harm again and should only be used to promote love and peace. So enemies meeting under mistletoe had to disarm, exchange a kiss of peace and call a truce for the day.
Ancient Greeks thought the mistletoe had healing properties, using it as a remedy for various disorders as well as an aphrodisiac.
Thought to be a sacred plant by the druids because mistletoe didn’t grow from roots in the ground, they wore mistletoe for good luck and protection from evil spirits. Mistletoe over a doorway allowed only happiness to enter the house.
In the 1700s in northern Europe, kissing balls with mistletoe hung in doorways. A single lady giving a kiss under the mistletoe increased her chances of marriage.
In England, young girls placed a mistletoe leaf under their pillows to dream about the man they wanted to marry.
In a tradition familiar to eastern North Carolinians, the Swiss shot mistletoe out of the trees with an arrow.
Photosynthesis provides food for mistletoe, but water and minerals come from the host tree.
While the slow-growing mistletoe won’t kill a healthy tree, a heavy infestation of it can harm a tree weakened by pests, storms or old age. The infected tree then becomes more susceptible to other tree pests and diseases.
If you want to rid your tree of mistletoe, you must prune the infected branches in winter. Cutting off the plant does not destroy the parasite that is the harmful pest.
Out of reach
When hanging mistletoe over the holidays, be careful to keep the plant and its poisonous berries out of the reach of children and pets.
Also avoid hanging it above any heat-producing source, which will cause it to dry out much faster and become a fire hazard.
Google “mistletoe lore” for more of the legends about this fascinating ancient plant.
Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are on hand for assistance and advice for all things gardening. You can reach them via the Extension Master Gardener Infoline on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon at 902-1705.
Hannah S. Smith is a horticulture extension agent with N.C. Cooperative Extension.