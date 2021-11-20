“Music isn’t what it used to be.”
Dads and granddads go in circles discussing their favorite guitar virtuosos from the 1970s, Nirvana shirts are still being purchased every day and you can almost guarantee you’ll hear David Bowie if you stand around inside Target long enough.
The classics, songs and artists that defined their genres hang over the head of music today like a fog, obscuring any progress made by new artists.
It’s easy to point to what we hear on the radio to support this attitude. Like it or not, it would be hard to defend the originality of modern pop music. But just like every rock band any of us can still name from the ‘70s, creativity has certainly not left the modern songwriting process.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard reinvents their sound on almost every album they release, which they do at a breakneck pace. They have averaged two albums a year during the nine years they have been recording.
Just like Pink Floyd took risks to create Dark Side of the Moon, King Gizzard takes a risk every time they put out an album. Experimentation in contemporary music exists and thrives, despite what tops the charts.
But has the music topping the charts ever been particularly good? Many would say so, looking back on the star-studded decades of the late 20th century and seeing Michael Jackson, Prince, Led Zeppelin … the list goes on and on. And while these were great artists, it’s a jarring and important fact that “Stairway to Heaven,” maybe the greatest rock song of all time, never even reached the charts.
Other artists may have had better relationships with the radio, but certainly not all of them. Rose-tinted glasses pointed at the past obscure the fact that for every great song that has stood the test of time, there were 50 more blaring out of speakers across the world that have been mostly forgotten.
The hard truth is that “Appetite for Destruction” will never release for the first time again, and there will never be another Rush concert. But that doesn’t mean they weren’t great!
There was a time when nobody even wanted those major blockbuster albums to exist, then suddenly they did and nobody could get enough of them. What if “Nevermind” had been written off for departing from the synthesizers of the ‘80s and stripping down to a simple three-piece rock sound?
I love music, new and old. It breaks my heart to see songs I love written off for being either too different or too similar to the classics.
I’m not arguing that your favorite band has to be a contemporary one. But it’s incredibly frustrating to hear that phrase, “music isn’t what it used to be,” uttered with contempt for the new generation. To be belittled for our taste in music, as if every single one of us is responsible for a few bad artists that got famous. Especially when I know a lot of these older music fans would love some of the stuff out right now for the same reasons they became music fans when they were my age.
And I haven’t even touched on electronic, rap or any other dominant contemporary genre. The most baseline mainstream artists don’t even represent a fraction of the music out today.
If you’re one of these classic music fans, I urge you as someone in the exact same position you were in at my age— try something new. Enjoy the next big thing when it happens. Art will continue to improve and expand as long as the human spirit endures.