Our frequent visits during the pandemic have given my mother and me a lot of time to compare notes — and runny noses. Mom always has an extra tissue if I forget mine.
While she’s waiting for her second COVID vaccine, I’ve taken to not taking chances. We’re wearing a mask during our daily discussions in her den, and we avoid crowds.
Speaking of crowds, a friend in town from another state invited me out one evening earlier this month. I arrived at the meeting place to find it surprisingly packed with people not wearing masks or keeping the recommended distance.
Everyone has their own sensibilities and sensitivities regarding the pandemic. Mine, on that night, were weighted mainly by the desire to keep my mother safe.
Another influence was the hospital across the street, where another friend had, days before, been admitted with COVID. He fortunately survived a lengthy stay in the ICU.
In addition to sensitivities about deadly viruses, Mom and I share sensitive sinuses.
Both of us are rarely without a tissue or comparably absorbent napkin. My wife, Sharon, calls me “the little old man with a tissue in his hand.”
I know it’s in good humor because she called me that long before the white hair added a layer of validity.
“If you don’t start throwing away your tissues instead of scattering them all over the house,” she has warned countless times, “I’m going to stop buying them for you.”
I’m not sure what that even means. As if I would not walk into a store and stock up if she were to remove certain paper products from her shopping list.
Besides, I prefer half-sheet paper towels over tissues. Paper towels last longer and will usually emerge from a wash cycle intact.
Sharon is known to lose her good humor after finding tissue fragments sticking to a freshly rinsed load of laundry. By using hardy paper towels instead, I’m actually doing us both a favor.
Mom, who does her own shopping and laundry, sticks to tissues. She has only herself to blame if she forgets to empty the pockets.
“I hate not having pockets,” Mom said while we recently held forth about our tissue habits. “If I don’t have a pocket, I’ll tuck a tissue inside a sleeve.”
I cannot believe I never thought of that.
Mom and I agreed that being away from home and without a tissue or paper towel — or even a used fast-food napkin on the floorboard of the car — can ruin a perfectly good day. I shared with her how that horrific scenario nearly played out for me during a recent drive home from work.
Dripping and driving through the darkness, I felt around long enough to find a dirty napkin under my seat. Someone obviously had employed most of it against a spilled, caramel-colored liquid of an unknown origin.
“Did you use it?” Mom asked.
“Wouldn’t you?” I asked back. Probably not, she said.
Oh well. Everyone has their own sensibilities.