Readers sometimes ask how I choose a movie to review. There’s no simple answer. Sometime it’s because a film is too important to ignore. Sometimes because it’s playing at a local theater. Sometimes it just catches my eye.
This week’s review focuses on a movie my friend Sheldon said he saw recently and liked. That made me curious.
“No Sudden Move” is a crime drama set in 1954 Detroit. My friend used to be a federal prosecutor in the Midwest, so he knows this world. And he’s a movie buff with good judgment.
Newly released, I found “No Sudden Move” on the HBO Max streaming video channel. It’s a Warner Bros. movie directed by Steven Soderbergh. This week you can find it at the Regal Greenville Grande and AMC Fire Tower 12.
That was enough to hook me. In addition to “Erin Brockovich” and the “Ocean” trilogy, Soderbergh did “Out of Sight,” one of my favorite crime dramas. That’s the one with George Cloony as a crook and Jennifer Lopez as a federal marshal. It too was set in Detroit.
So I turned down the lights and cranked up my TV and watched it last night.
Quick takes? Name stars. Good acting. Well directed. You will like it too.
Here, two shady characters get hired to join a third on a “babysitting job.” Curt (Don Cheadle) and Ronald (Benicio del Toro) are to hold the family of an accountant (David Harbour) hostage, while Charley (Kieran Culkin) goes with the guy to retrieve a valuable document — plans for a new car part — from his office safe. But it’s not there.
Uh-oh.
People start dying. The police (namely Jon Hamm) get involved.
Curt and Ronald are in trouble. It was supposed to be a simple job. But there’s no such thing as a simple job when every move is one of deception and betrayal.
Behind this are some big-time crooks (Ray Liotta, Bill Dukes, and an uncredited Matt Damon). And some small-time crooks (Brendan Fraser and Kevin Scollin).
Pay attention. “No Sudden Move” is convoluted, complicated and satisfying.
You’d think this gritty story was written by Elmore Leonard (“Out of Sight” was based on one of his books), but the screenplay is actually by Ed Solomon (“Men In Black,” those “Bill & Ted” goofball movies).
The Wall Street Journal calls it “pitch-black noir.” I would call it dark and delicious noir.
This was a good tip from Sheldon. He knows his cops and robbers.
What does “No Sudden Move” tell us? In a world where no one is trustworthy, trust no one.