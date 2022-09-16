Clerks_III.jpg

Kevin Smith continues his autobiographical theme in “Clerks III,” playing in theaters this week. Smith survived a massive heart attack on Feb. 26, 2018, so this time around he has one of the clerks deal with a heart attack. As a result, the clerks decide to make a movie about their life at Quick Stop.

 Lionsgate Films

While at Marvel Entertainment I hired two comic book legends (Jimmy Palmiotti and Joe Quesada) to create a new line called Marvel Knights. To start with, I gave them four little-used superhero characters to revamp — Daredevil, Black Panther, Inhumans and Punisher.

To launch “Daredevil,” we hired Jimmy and Joe’s buddy Kevin Smith to write the first 8 issues.


 