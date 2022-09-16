Kevin Smith continues his autobiographical theme in “Clerks III,” playing in theaters this week. Smith survived a massive heart attack on Feb. 26, 2018, so this time around he has one of the clerks deal with a heart attack. As a result, the clerks decide to make a movie about their life at Quick Stop.
While at Marvel Entertainment I hired two comic book legends (Jimmy Palmiotti and Joe Quesada) to create a new line called Marvel Knights. To start with, I gave them four little-used superhero characters to revamp — Daredevil, Black Panther, Inhumans and Punisher.
To launch “Daredevil,” we hired Jimmy and Joe’s buddy Kevin Smith to write the first 8 issues.
As hip moviegoers know, Kevin Smith is the director who gave us such comic book-y movies as “Mallrats” and “Chasing Amy.” So it’s no surprise that Smith also owns a comic book store — Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash — in Red Bank, N.J.
The filmmaker-actor-comic book writer-podcaster also gave us “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” “Jay and Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie” and “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” … with Smith playing the rarely speaking role of Silent Bob, a chubby, bearded, cap-backward slacker.
The Silent Bob character appeared in Smith’s first-ever movie, “Clerks” (1994). This black-and-white buddy film presents a day in the lives of a convenience-store clerk and a next-door video-store clerk (played by Brian O’Halloran and Jeff Anderson). It also introduced two slackers known as Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Smith) who hung out in front of the convenience store.
The film was kinda autobiographical. At the time, Smith was working as a clerk at the Quick Stop convenience store in Leonardo, N.J. The Quick Stop was used as a setting for the movie, but he was only allowed to film in the store at night while it was closed (from 10:30 pm. to 5:30 a.m.).
Although he played Silent Bob in the film, Smith actually based the character Dante Hicks on himself.
Now we have “Clerks III.” This new movie is playing in theaters this week.
Here, Smith continues his autobiographical theme. Smith survived a massive heart attack on Feb. 26, 2018, so this time around he has one of the clerks deal with a heart attack. As a result, the clerks decide to make a movie about their life at Quick Stop.
That’s right, this is a movie based on real-life events about a movie based on real-life events.
This go-round we again have O’Halloran and Anderson, Mewes and Smith, Rosario Dawson, Fred Armisen, Justin Long and Sarah Michelle Gellar. And, of course, Smith’s buddy, Ben Affleck.
Will “Clerks III” be as popular as the first “Clerks”? That’s a high bar, as it turns out.
“Clerks” won the highest award at the Sundance Film Festival and became a cult classic. The film was selected for the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.
Smith maintains that if “Clerks” hadn’t been a success, he would still be working as a clerk at the Quick Stop and RST Video in Leonardo.
His success came tied up in a pretty bow. In 1999, he won a Harvey Award for achievement in comic books for his script on Marvel’s “Daredevil.” And that run on “Daredevil” helped Marvel get that “Daredevil” movie made … starring Smith’s buddy, Affleck.