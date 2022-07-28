...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
110. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the current Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Yes, I have a mulch pile. No, I don't have a garden. So you may think I'm crazy, and I am, but not because of this. It's true that I don't have any cultivated plants whose tender roots I could nourish with dark, rich, decomposing yummies. Though I'm sure that if I had some plants, they could not refuse the refuse of my wasteful kitchen.
But I have a mulch pile for an entirely different reason. It enables me to make this outlandish and useless but nevertheless entertaining boast: my garbage smells better than your garbage. Nyeah, nyeah, nyeah.
Okay, I admit, I'm desperately digging deep to have something to lord over you if I can sink that low. But you take what you can get. Lou Grant of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" was famous for his iconic evaluation of her work, "It didn't stink." I like to think he would offer me that same high tribute of low expectations. "Didn't stink" is not the first phrase of praise that comes to mind when you're fishing for compliments, but we live in desperate times.
Part of the issue emerges from the eco-geopolitical struggle of isolated parts of Pitt County. I live in one of the few areas that has no trash pickup, so I have to make weekly, sometimes semi-weekly trips to haul away my garbage. Every time I drive up to the facility, I can hear Bette Davis saying, "What a dump!" But, like my home, it's a dump for which I am grateful. Without it, I would have to leave my trash in my neighbor's yard. And, the facility seems like an interesting place to work. I thought about trying to get a job there. But if they ever hired me, I'd probably screw up something and get dumpster-fired.
One problem I have encountered is that I tried to save gas by waiting as long as possible to make each trip. And as a result, for long periods of time the refuse would sit in the kitchen receptacle and fester like the pimple that ruined your high school prom. The fumes began to affect my work, and as the stench was rising, my productivity was falling.
So I started a mulch pile. I began to take out apple cores, orange peels, brown lettuce, remains of relatives who have fallen from favor, and whatever else can't be kept in the house at room temperature. I haul it all out to the far corner of the yard. It's the walk of shame for many a veggie and miscellaneous food item. What was once a luscious, crisp, tempting head of lettuce has received the death sentence for a minor crime: not being able to seduce me with the possibility of a green salad. Sizable morsels of casseroles are marched out and dumped unceremoniously on account of my own shortcomings: being too lazy and impatient to nuke a leftover. What? I've got to wait a minute and a half? (I wasted much more time than that trying to find the peanut butter, but I never said I was sensible.)
You may think that a mulch pile is too much trouble, but I have found that it's worth the effort just to have non-malodorous garbage cans. Like Holiday Inn, who boasts that the best surprise is no surprise, I find that the best fragrance is no fragrance. Which is what I charitably call the aroma that exudes from all the organic material that nobody wanted.
Scripture tells us that those who find favor with the Deity are those who have clean hands. (Psalm 24:4) May we also extend that to those who have clean cans? A mulch pile has the transforming possibility of making your garbage cans … well, at least tolerable. So. Who can make garbage cans less smelly? We can — when we mulch! People who don't carry out their scraps to a designated detention area … well, they leave mulch to be desired.