Yes, I have a mulch pile. No, I don't have a garden. So you may think I'm crazy, and I am, but not because of this. It's true that I don't have any cultivated plants whose tender roots I could nourish with dark, rich, decomposing yummies. Though I'm sure that if I had some plants, they could not refuse the refuse of my wasteful kitchen.

But I have a mulch pile for an entirely different reason. It enables me to make this outlandish and useless but nevertheless entertaining boast: my garbage smells better than your garbage. Nyeah, nyeah, nyeah.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.