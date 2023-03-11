alnus adcock.jpg

In this Mystery Plant, the individual flowers are very tiny and inconspicuous, held together in tight clusters called “catkins” or “aments.”

 Contributed photo/Tony Adcock

Here’s an easy one. It’s easy because it is very common, and very distinctive.

This is a shrubby species, usually a multi-trunked woody plant, with smooth gray bark, often getting to be a tall shrub, or even a small tree. It is found nearly throughout the eastern United States, from Maine to northern Florida, and generally westward to Texas and Oklahoma.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the Herbarium at the University of South Carolina, in the Department of Biological Sciences. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.