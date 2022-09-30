Weather Alert

This product covers Eastern North Carolina **HURRICANE IAN TO BRING IMPACTS TO EASTERN NC INTO THE WEEKEND** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Pamlico and Southern Craven - A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Mainland Hyde, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, and West Carteret - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Martin, Northern Craven, Pitt, Tyrrell, and Washington * STORM INFORMATION: - About 370 miles southwest of Buxton NC or about 300 miles south-southwest of Morehead City NC - 30.8N 79.1W - Storm Intensity 85 mph - Movement North-northeast or 15 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Ian will continue to move northward this morning, turning north-northwest during the day towards the South Carolina coast this afternoon. Regardless of the exact track of Ian, there is the potential for extensive impacts to eastern North Carolina. Heavy rain bands will bring widespread rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts, bringing the threat of localized flooding, especially in low-lying, urban, and poor drainage areas. Life-threatening storm surge inundation of 2 to 4 feet above ground is possible along much of the coast, with greatest confidence in inundation values approaching 4 feet along the lower Neuse River. Winds approaching tropical storm force could lead to some downed trees and isolated power outages. Tornadoes may result in areas of locally enhanced damage. Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and dangerous seas building to create treacherous conditions for mariners. Stronger and more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across portions of the area. Remain well away from life-threatening surge having additional significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across areas along the Albemarle Sound. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across Eastern North Carolina. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having possible impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across Eastern North Carolina. Remain well braced against a tornado event having possible limited impacts Friday. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas building to create treacherous conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger and more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around Noon, or sooner if conditions warrant.