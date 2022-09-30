Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy at times with rain and thunderstorms likely. Rain will be heavy at times by afternoon. High 72F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 10 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Tropical Storm force winds possible from through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- Greenville
- Farmville
- Grifton
* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind
- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39
to 57 mph
- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm
force.
- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be
completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind
damage.
- ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees
are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown
over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within
urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving
conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* STORM SURGE
- No storm surge inundation forecast
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm
surge flooding
- The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding.
Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip
currents are possible.
- PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding
are needed.
- ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor
forecasts.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
- Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding.
* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally
higher amounts
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for
moderate flooding rain
- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from
the previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues
are possible.
- PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area
vulnerable to flooding.
- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take
action may result in serious injury or loss of life.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations
and rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with
swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places,
especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams,
creeks, canals, and ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken
foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas
of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and
poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on
moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow.
Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge
closures.
* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few
tornadoes
- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a
few tornadoes.
- PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to
tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before
hazardous weather arrives.
- ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter
quickly.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the
execution of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with
power and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings,
chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or
overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off,
shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown
off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
- http://ready.gov/hurricanes
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the
following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret,
Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland
Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer
Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of heavy rain associated with Tropical Cyclone Ian
will push across Eastern North Carolina from late tonight
into Friday night. Widespread rainfall of 3 to 6 inches with
locally higher amounts are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
This product covers Eastern North Carolina
**HURRICANE IAN TO BRING IMPACTS TO EASTERN NC INTO THE WEEKEND**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect
for Pamlico and Southern Craven
- A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect
for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island,
Inland Onslow, Mainland Hyde, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke
Island, and West Carteret
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Duplin, Greene,
Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Martin, Northern Craven, Pitt,
Tyrrell, and Washington
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 370 miles southwest of Buxton NC or about 300 miles
south-southwest of Morehead City NC
- 30.8N 79.1W
- Storm Intensity 85 mph
- Movement North-northeast or 15 degrees at 9 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Hurricane Ian will continue to move northward this morning, turning
north-northwest during the day towards the South Carolina coast this
afternoon. Regardless of the exact track of Ian, there is the
potential for extensive impacts to eastern North Carolina.
Heavy rain bands will bring widespread rainfall amounts of 3 to
6 inches, with locally higher amounts, bringing the threat of
localized flooding, especially in low-lying, urban, and poor drainage
areas. Life-threatening storm surge inundation of 2 to 4 feet above
ground is possible along much of the coast, with greatest confidence
in inundation values approaching 4 feet along the lower Neuse River.
Winds approaching tropical storm force could lead to some downed trees
and isolated power outages. Tornadoes may result in areas of locally
enhanced damage.
Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and dangerous seas building to
create treacherous conditions for mariners. Stronger and more frequent
rip currents will also exist along area beaches.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* FLOODING RAIN:
Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across
Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly overflow their banks in
multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may
become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may
become stressed.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
* SURGE:
Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across
portions of the area. Remain well away from life-threatening surge
having additional significant impacts. If realized, these impacts
include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across areas along the Albemarle Sound.
* WIND:
Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across
Eastern North Carolina. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind
having possible impacts. If realized, these impacts include:
- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage
to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings
experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile
homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight
objects become dangerous projectiles.
- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
- Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent
in areas with above ground lines.
* TORNADOES:
Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across Eastern
North Carolina. Remain well braced against a tornado event having
possible limited impacts Friday. If realized, these impacts include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
* OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS:
Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and seas building to create
treacherous conditions for mariners. The threat for stronger and
more frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including
possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose
power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and
check-ins.
If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch
or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic
rise in water levels.
If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the
safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around Noon, or sooner if
conditions warrant.
Allow me to tell you a few things about some members of the morning-glory family. There must be nearly 2,000 species in this family, and as native plants, they are distributed pretty much all over the world in temperate and tropical regions. Many of these species are viny, either climbing or crawling (sometimes both): the scientific name for this family is “Convolvulaceae,” which comes from Latin meaning “to twine” or “bind.” There are a lot of weeds in this family, and of course you all know about our beautiful garden morning-glories. You should know, too, that our beloved sweet potato (Ipomoea batatas) is a member of the morning-glory family.
There are actually two species dealt with as our Mystery “Plant.” Both have bright red flowers (corollas, that is, which are tubular and flared out at the end).
I’ll go ahead and tell you that the first plant is called “cypress vine” because each of its leaves is finely divided along both sides into many thread-like segments, the leaf thus resembling that of a cypress tree. This is an annual vine, native to Central and South America as best we know, and which is now grown widely around the world for its breathtakingly red flowers, which are very popular with butterflies and hummingbirds. It turns out that this was one of the first American (that is, New World) species taken back to Europe, in the 1500’s. Although you might think that such a plant would have been grown in Europe for its fabulous flowers, it was actually more desired as a medicinal plant.
The second mysterious plant is usually just called “red morning-glory”— although to me, the corollas seem always to be a sort of blend of orange and red. Like cypress vine, this is also native to Central and South America and has been transplanted widely around the world as an ornamental garden plant. Although the flowers are similar, red morning-glory has heart-shaped leaves (sometimes a bit lobed), not divided into lots of segments.
Both of these species are rather commonly seen growing in the autumn in the Southeastern states.
In writing this little article, I have borrowed some information from Dr. Daniel F. Austin (1943-2015), a first-rate American botanist and author of hundreds of publications, and an expert on the morning-glory family.
(Answer: “Cypress vine,” Ipomoea quamoclit, and “red morning-glory,” Ipomoea coccinea)
John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.