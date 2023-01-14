Gleditsia_triacanthos.jpg

This species is commonly seen in much of the eastern United States, throughout the Mississippi River valley and into Texas.

 Contributed photo/Linda Lee

It’s the branch of a tree, but this tree is no good for a tree house.

Take a look at the thorns, which can be found up and down the trunk, and also potently arming the branches. You won’t be inclined to fool around with these stickers, as they really mean business, sometimes up to 5 inches long, needle-sharp and often divided at the base.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the Herbarium at the University of South Carolina, in the Department of Biological Sciences. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.