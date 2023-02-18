We had a mysterious pine tree not too long ago, and here is another. There’s always a new pine species that’s worth learning about.

This one is growing in a small park not far from my house, in the Shandon area of Columbia, S.C., where I live. Here, it is a common native species, and can be seen just about all over town, and for that matter, just about anywhere else in South Carolina (mostly though, in the piedmont counties).

John Nelson is the retired curator of the Herbarium at the University of South Carolina, in the Department of Biological Sciences. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.