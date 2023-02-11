Byrsonoma nance1.jpg

This fruit grows on a shrub or smallish tree in upland forests and is cultivated widely outside its native habitat.

 Contributed photo/John Nelson

Those of you faithful readers of this column will know that its author (me) is fond of studying the plant life in grocery stores, and of course this means those plants that are being marketed, usually as species that are edible in one way of another.

In fact, I have taken classes of students to the grocery stores in order to get an idea of the diversity of plant life being offered to the public: this is what we commonly call “economic botany.”

