For some reason I have never written about our true sunflowers in this column … which is a puzzlement, as sunflowers are some of the most interesting native species we have in the Southeast. All of our sunflowers belong to the genus Helianthus (which means “sunflower,” of course), a member of the sunflower family, or Asteraceae. We’ve had plenty of other members of the sunflower family in this column, but not this one so far.

You’ll recall that members of the family are instantly characterized as having very small individual flowers crowded together into heads. The heads are surrounded at the base by a series of bracts, which offer protection to the flowers before the head has fully expanded. In general, each tiny flower has an ovary down at the base — an “inferior” ovary, which is destined to become a hard, one-seeded fruit, if all things go well.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.