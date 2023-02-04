Zeuxine_strateumatica2.jpg

Some orchids in our area have flowers that are a bit more modest. This week’s Mystery Plant is a species in this group.

 Contributed photo/Linda Lee

Which plant group displays the showiest, most flamboyant flowers? Sunflowers and daisies? Lilies, daffodils and amaryllis? Or maybe the iris family?

It’s fun to ponder this weighty question now, as spring is about to erupt, and not too soon. But many of us will insist that the most spectacular flowers are found among the various orchid species.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the Herbarium at the University of South Carolina, in the Department of Biological Sciences. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.