Q What’s happening with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. I am working on new handouts for my classes and want to make sure I have up to date information.
A You may have seen some small reports in the news or on TV about the release of the Scientific Advisory Committee report earlier this month. I would be remiss if I didn’t encourage you to comment on the document. The full report and commenting tool at at www.dietaryguidelines.gov/2020-advisory-committee-report.
I haven’t quite gotten through all 880 pages of the report but will soon. You can read a much shorter version, the 13-page Executive Summary to get the highlights. A quick reminder, though, that you probably don’t want to change your handouts until the guidelines are issued. USDA will review the comments from the public along with the written science report then generate the final guidance. You can expect that to happen late in December, or perhaps since so many things are being delayed, early in 2021.
For the most part, the science hasn’t changed since the 2015-2020 guidelines were issued. I would expect most of the changes will really be tweaks to the current recommendations. There is one significant change. This is the first time in Dietary Guidelines history that the recommendations for birth to 24-months are being made. Until now, the guidelines were for males and females over the age of 2 years. Many experts have felt it’s important to address complementary feeding since this is a critical period for growth and development, characterized by high nutrient needs in a relatively small amount of food eaten. The 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee says “every bite counts” when it comes to feeding infants and toddlers. The committee is hoping that a life stage approach with be taken in the final guidelines since each individual life stage holds unique implications for dietary intake and the risk of disease.
Two suggestions have received a lot of media attention. The first is related to added sugar. The current guidelines recommend that we consume no more than 10 percent of our calories from added sugar. So, if you consume a 2,000-calorie diet, you should get no more than 200 calories from added sugar. If you are a regular soda drinker, you are likely to exceed that amount often. The scientists say that for good health and optimal weight, most people need even fewer calories from added sugar — you need less than 6 percent of calories from added sugar. This is a goal that would take most people some time to achieve. Some scientists agree that this would be a tough goal to meet with the current food supply, but if the science says that’s what we need to do to be healthy, perhaps food manufacturers would reformulate some of their products. I listened to a fascinating online seminar the other day about “sweetness.” The food scientists were saying that there are lots of ways to give foods added sweetness without adding sugar.
The other guideline that has received attention is the one that currently says that wine, beer or spirits can be part of a healthy diet — one serving for women and two for men. The standard drink is 12 ounces of regular beer, which is usually about 5 percent alcohol, 5 ounces of wine, which is typically about 12 percent alcohol, and 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits, which is about 40 percent alcohol. The scientists are suggesting that men should reduce their intake to one serving a day.
I will highlight some other suggestions over the next few months. It is important to know that the committee did recognized high rates of overweight and obesity are an important public health problem in and of themselves, and they are a driver for prevalent diet-related chronic diseases including type 2 diabetes. Unhealthy dietary patterns and lack of physical activity are important contributors. So, no need to wait for the dietary guidelines to be issued to make changes.
Diabetes prevention
If you have been told you have pre-diabetes, a great way to learn to follow the Dietary Guidelines is to join a diabetes prevention program. There are several places in our area that you can do so. The Vidant Diabetes Prevention Program has classes starting Aug. 27 and Sept. 10. They are FREE. It is a virtual year-long program to stop or delay type 2 diabetes! The program has a strong focus on healthy eating and moving more during COVID times with virtual group support along the way. Call today to find out if you are eligible to participate at 847-5590. ECU Physicians also will be starting classes in the fall open to eligible participants. Watch for an announcement.