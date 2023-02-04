Q I live in Boston, and the news here seems to be fixated on a brand-new COVID-19 variant. Omicron was all everyone talked about for a long time. Does this mean the new variant we are hearing about is worse? What are we supposed to do to protect ourselves?

A You’re referring to XBB.1.5, an offshoot of the omicron variant. Omicron is itself one of the numerous descendants of SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that launched the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago. The reason you’re hearing so much about this new variant, which is being referred to simply as XBB, is that it has become the dominant strain of the novel coronavirus in your area.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.