I was tremendously relieved to hear those words. He could have said something like “Wow, your ignorance of Scripture is of Biblical proportions, and you really suck as a public speaker.” Both of which were true at the time. Of course, it would have been pretty unlikely for anyone actually to say that. But fear often expects the improbable, and so I was grateful that my fears were unfulfilled. It was years later before it gradually began to dawn on me: he was probably trying to say “Good job …” and stumbled instead into damning with faint praise
But he was a practical man, at least. He gave me a peppermint and said that it would soothe the throat when one has been talking for a while. And, speaking of practicality, it’s a good thing that I didn’t know who he was when he sat down in a pew about halfway back from the pulpit. Who wants to preach their first sermon in front of a professor from Duke Divinity School?
Ignorance is bliss. He was somebody — a faculty member of a prestigious seminary and a well-known theologian (among theologians that few people know, but still ...). I was nobody, a pastoral intern and first-year seminary student, dwelling in the temporary bliss of momentary ignorance. The school didn’t let us know that faculty members would be visiting the little rural churches we served to see how we were doing. Which was a good idea, you can easily guess.
It wasn’t long before I saw him again. He was saddled with multitudes of first-year students because he taught Introduction to New Testament. I went charging into the course thinking, “At last, I’m going to figure out what the Bible really says!” Two semesters later, I quietly concluded, “I guess the jury is still out and there’s more than one opinion about it.”
Over the years I have seen a lot of somebodies come and go, each certain that they know exactly what the Bible says and what we’re supposed to do about it. But it seems to me … the more certain somebody is that they have all the answers, the more likely that they really don’t know what they’re talking about.
Today, I’m still nobody. But my old professor friend is not exactly somebody; he is some body in a cemetery somewhere. He died in 2016. But to be fair, many remember him for what he taught and wrote. I remember him for giving me a peppermint when my throat was dry from speaking for 20 minutes uninterrupted for the first time in my life. I was the youngest in my family, so the experience of me talking while others remain silent was strange new territory.
So I have decided to look at things differently: There’s no such thing as nobody. There’s no such thing as somebody. There’s just us bodies, physical beings, each animated by a soul that we hardly understand but that still fills us with wonder. And because we know so little, we should confess: we all do violence. To the gospel, or to the intentions of the founding fathers, or to karma or to whatever rudder guides your boat.
And when I think of us all as just bodies, anybody, everybody, I dream of a different world. One where we do less violence to the things we say we believe. And less violence to each other.
Harvey Estes is a nationally published puzzle master whose Pitt County Crossroads alternates with his column in The Daily Reflector every other week. He lives in Pitt County north of Greenville.