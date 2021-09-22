While debating heretics, early Christians used the Greek term "hypostasis" — meaning "substance" and "subsistence" — to help define their belief in the Incarnation of Jesus as one person, yet with divine and human natures.
This "hypostatic union" is not the kind of subject a comedian typically raises on a TV talk show while chatting about mortality with a Hollywood legend. Then again, Norm Macdonald — who died on Sept. 14 after a secret nine-year fight with cancer — wasn't a typical funny man. He openly identified as a Christian, while making it clear that he didn't consider himself a very good one.
During an episode of "Norm Macdonald Has a Show," the former "Saturday Night Live" star asked Jane Fonda — who at one point briefly embraced evangelical Christianity — this question: "Are you a religious person?"
"I have faith," said Fonda. The host quickly asked, "In Jesus Christ?" Hesitating, Fonda called herself "a work in progress," saying she accepted "the historical Jesus."
Macdonald responded: "But do you believe in the hypostatic Jesus?"
When Fonda said "no," he added, "So, you're not a Christian. But you believe, you believe in something."
Raised vaguely Protestant in Canada, Macdonald didn't discuss the brand-name specifics of his faith even as he wrestled with his own demons, such as habitual gambling. Yet he could be stunningly specific when addressing criticisms of Christian beliefs. As a judge on NBC's "Last Comic Standing," he quietly shot down a contestant who trashed the Bible before praising the Harry Potter series.
The result was a public persona laced with paradoxes — an edgy, courageous comic who often seemed unconcerned if his work pleased the public or his employers. Nevertheless, superstars such as David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld, Bob Newhart and others hailed him as a deadpan comic genius, and mourned his passing at the age of 61.
"I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald," tweeted Conan O'Brien, who once clashed with network leaders about how often he could feature Macdonald as a guest. "Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered, and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again."
During his decade with cancer, Macdonald frequently discussed death and dying and the big issues looming in the background.
During one such encounter, talk-show giant Larry King turned the tables and asked Macdonald to, once and for all, address years of media chatter about his "religious views."
"I'm a Christian," Macdonald replied. "It's not stylish to say that now."
King pushed on: "Are you devout? ... You believe in the Lord?"
"Yes, I do," Macdonald said.
King asked: "You think that you're going somewhere when (life) ends?"
"Well, I don't BELIEVE it," Macdonald replied, saying the word "believe" in a way that added verbal quotation marks. "What people don't understand about faith is that you have to CHOOSE. You know what I mean? They think that you believe it — but you have to choose."
Macdonald was even more concise in a tweet posted on Oct. 17, 2017 — the date of annual "Reformation Day" celebrations observed, alongside All Hallows' Eve, by Lutherans and some other Protestants.
"Scripture. Faith. Grace. Christ, Glory of God," wrote Macdonald. "Smart man says nothing is a miracle. I say everything is."