Eat your fruits and vegetables. A new study published in the journal GUT showed people who eat a plant rich diet have a somewhat lower risk of COVID-19. Wash your hands, wear your mask, be vaccinated and eat healthy.
Dear Readers: I had the great pleasure of interviewing Dr. Mike Waldrum when he joined Vidant Health as the CEO. The article was published Dec. 15, 2015. I was eager to catch up with him again after he agreed recently to add the challenge of being the dean of the Brody School of Medicine to his responsibilities. ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers recently announced the Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Health are working toward clinical integration and the creation of a new health systems brand, perhaps ECU Health, to serve the 1.4 million residents of eastern North Carolina. This time, Julia Firnhaber, a second-year Brody student, did most of the interview and her account of our visit follows.
I was curious as to how Dr. Waldrum ensures that he stays well while he’s working so diligently to keep everyone around him healthy as well. His advice? Prioritizing taking care of yourself to better take care of other people. He said that this is his favorite piece of wisdom to impart on young doctors and medical students, but he also feels that this mindset extends to all health care workers and even to professionals outside of medicine. He also said that he believes you make the best decisions when you are prioritizing your health. And what are those top three priorities on Dr. Waldrum’s list? A good amount of quality sleep, balanced nutrition and exercise.
Of course, we had to ask about his diet as I graduated from N.C. State with a nutrition degree, and after all, Dr. Kolasa’s column is all about food, nutrition and physical activity. Waldrum said that he and his wife, Susan, try to take more of a lifestyle approach and aim for consistency rather than perfection. He says that they mostly eat at home. Growing up in the Southeast, he has eaten his fair share of black-eyed peas and collards, but confesses they aren’t high on his list even though he knows they’re healthy and should probably put them on his plate more often. We’ll still consider him a true Southerner, however, because barbecue is one of his favorite foods. Although we would have liked to have learned about what type of barbecue he liked, we had a more serious conversation in mind, so that will have to be a question for next time.
I’ve heard about the growing scientific evidence recognizing a link between increased BMIs and the severity of COVID-19 cases. We medical students hear that the future may include other viral diseases and that as physicians we need to prepare ourselves and our patients. Obesity is recognized as a risk for COVID-19 and likely to be for other viruses. We have all heard that in addition to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, our country — and indeed, eastern North Carolina — has been facing an obesity epidemic for decades. Vidant Health and the Vidant Foundation have supported efforts to address the epidemic among its employees and our communities, so we asked Dr. Waldrum for his thoughts.
He agreed that it’s time we take a new approach to tackling the obesity epidemic and this issue is absolutely on his agenda. He feels that we need dialogue and education in our communities around healthy eating, but his big ideas don’t stop there. He also aspires to create a cycle of education, support and teaching within our communities. Waldrum and his team’s current projects include clinical integration and launching a new brand, which will work to promote regional transformation and student success. Regional transformation involves the promotion of economic growth among all of North Carolina’s regions, through funding of various programs educational support. These missions will go hand in hand to educate and change the future trajectory of our community’s health.
This is a nutrition-focused column, and I couldn’t pass up an opportunity to ask Dr. Waldrum about where nutrition fits into the medical school curriculum. Dr. Kolasa has told us that even though we get very little nutrition training, the public places a great deal of trust in their physicians’ advice. Dr. Waldrum was quick to acknowledge how important nutrition is to him both personally and as a tool he uses professionally. He also said that he feels the curriculum doesn’t currently cover enough nutrition, but he doesn’t think this is a matter that is unique to Brody School of Medicine.
I can personally say that Dr. Waldrum is very in tune with the students at the medical school, and although he is new to the position of dean, he has been quick to learn about the intricacies of each class and offer his support in any way possible. I think it bears repeating that an earlier comment by Dr. Waldrum who is dedicated to supporting the success of students and communities on “our journey to changing the future trajectory of our community’s health.”