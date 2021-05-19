Q Even though my husband follows a low oxalate diet, he still gets kidney stones. Many diets contradict each other, and we are confused. What should we do? GK, Winterville
A Trevor Hunt MD, a 2021 Brody School of Medicine graduate who is on his way to the University of Rochester Medical Center for a six-year urology residency program wanted to share some information with you. Here is what he advises.
Believe it or not, your diet is intimately related to the health of your urinary system and is crucial in preventing ailments like kidney stones. I want to answer your question and use the opportunity to discuss diet and urinary tract infections (UTIs).
For adults in developed countries, most stones are made of calcium. These are nearly always made up of calcium oxalate and may also include components of phosphate, though pure calcium phosphate stones are extremely rare. Struvite and uric acid stones are different and each account for a small number of stones, about 10 percent or fewer. Other stone types such as cystine occur rarely, so we’ll skip them today.
For most people, the key to preventing stones will therefore focus on calcium and oxalate. Surprisingly, low-calcium diets should be avoided as they lead to higher oxalate levels and paradoxically cause more stones. Thus, oxalate is left as our target. Oxalate is found in all sorts of common foods so eliminating it is nearly impossible. Experts advise strictly avoiding foods highest in oxalate — spinach, chard, rhubarb and starfruit — and simply limiting other oxalate-rich items like potatoes, nuts, beets, bran and chocolate. If possible, also try to reduce beans, cornmeal, wholegrain cereals and miso soup.
There are a few other strategies to curb your risk of these types of stones. Fluids are arguably the most important, with a 13 percent reduction in stone risk for every 7 ounces of fluids (ideally water) consumed daily. Aim for 80-100 ounces (2.5-3 liters) per day, especially if you are a recurrent stone former. Drink them gradually over the day. Sodas and sugar-sweetened beverages should be avoided, while most juices do not affect stone risk. Interestingly, orange juice has a mild protective effect while caffeinated coffee can reduce stone risk by up to one third. Limiting sodium by following the DASH diet is also helpful, as is limiting non-dairy animal proteins. Following the Mediterranean diet may be helpful too.
For other stone types, advice is limited and less consistent. Uric acid stone formers should limit both red and white animal meats such as beef, pork, shellfish, fish and chicken. A vegetarian diet or Mediterranean diet with lots of fluids, fruits and vegetables may be ideal. Struvite stones, also known as “staghorn” or “infection” stones, are primarily found in calcium stone formers with concurrent kidney infections. As such, the only useful prevention methods are also those which prevent calcium oxalate stones.
Moving to UTIs, many are familiar with the home remedy of using cranberry juice. Scientists are still studying the exact mechanisms but believe that cranberry products block certain bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract, thus preventing UTIs. Similar results have been seen with blueberry juice. Whether drinking juice makes a difference in everyday life is less clear.
The largest and most reliable studies have traditionally shown that cranberry juice ultimately has no effect, and downsides such as high sugar content are a reason to avoid it. More recently, reliable studies are finding that cranberry juice does indeed help prevent UTIs and is especially potent in those who experience them frequently. It remains unclear whether other formulations, such as cranberry tablets or capsules, are effective. Further muddying the waters, data suggest that cranberry juice can increase the risk of calcium oxalate stones.
In summary, nutrition is a key aspect of kidney stone prevention but the role of diet, specifically cranberry, in UTI prevention is less clear. Those with frequent stones should confirm the composition and follow dietary guidelines specific to that type. For most, this will be calcium oxalate.
Consuming the Recommended Dietary Intake of calcium (1,000 to 2,000 milligrams per day), avoiding high oxalate items, and staying hydrated are the best ways to prevent these stones. Avoiding cranberry juice may also help, so stone formers with UTIs should carefully consider their options. In the absence of stones, cranberry juice may help prevent UTIs and is generally harmless. Whether it is truly effective, though, only time and more studies will tell.
If you do eliminate or limit foods from your diet, it is always a good idea to have a session with a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist to ensure you get all the nutrients you need to support your overall health.